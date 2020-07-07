5421 Monroe St

Amenities
Beautifully remodeled duplex. - Property Id: 177458
Beautifully remodeled interior and exterior duplex (side by side with one common wall).
*2 Bedrooms
*1 1/2 Baths
* Central AC/Heat
*Beautiful kitchen W/dark wood cabinets throughout
*Beautiful granite counter top throughout
*stainless steel appliances
*Beautiful doors/double pane windows
*Washer/Dryer hook up
*Ceiling fan
*Recessed lightings throughout
*Beautiful tube sky lights
*Gated property
*Manicured lawn/Wrought Iron Gate
Within walking distance to Paramount/Raleigh Studios, 5 minutes to Melrose Restaurants/Shops, Hollywood, the Grove, the Farmers Markets, and Korea/Thai Town.
**Must have good credit/clean record and proof of income.
**Tenant must pays $45 (non refundable) for credit check
**First month rent plus deposit!!
**OWNER PAYS FOR WATER AND GARDENING
**NO PETS / NO SMOKING
**COMMUNAL BACK YARD/DRIVEWAY
**THIS UNIT HAS NO GARAGE ACCESS
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/177458
No Pets Allowed
