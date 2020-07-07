All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 5421 Monroe St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
5421 Monroe St
Last updated December 14 2019 at 1:33 PM

5421 Monroe St

5421 Monroe St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Hollywood
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5421 Monroe St, Los Angeles, CA 90038
Hollywood

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Beautifully remodeled duplex. - Property Id: 177458

Beautifully remodeled interior and exterior duplex (side by side with one common wall).

*2 Bedrooms
*1 1/2 Baths
* Central AC/Heat
*Beautiful kitchen W/dark wood cabinets throughout
*Beautiful granite counter top throughout
*stainless steel appliances
*Beautiful doors/double pane windows
*Washer/Dryer hook up
*Ceiling fan
*Recessed lightings throughout
*Beautiful tube sky lights
*Gated property
*Manicured lawn/Wrought Iron Gate

Within walking distance to Paramount/Raleigh Studios, 5 minutes to Melrose Restaurants/Shops, Hollywood, the Grove, the Farmers Markets, and Korea/Thai Town.

**Must have good credit/clean record and proof of income.
**Tenant must pays $45 (non refundable) for credit check
**First month rent plus deposit!!

**OWNER PAYS FOR WATER AND GARDENING
**NO PETS / NO SMOKING
**COMMUNAL BACK YARD/DRIVEWAY
**THIS UNIT HAS NO GARAGE ACCESS
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/177458
Property Id 177458

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5398119)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5421 Monroe St have any available units?
5421 Monroe St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5421 Monroe St have?
Some of 5421 Monroe St's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5421 Monroe St currently offering any rent specials?
5421 Monroe St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5421 Monroe St pet-friendly?
No, 5421 Monroe St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 5421 Monroe St offer parking?
No, 5421 Monroe St does not offer parking.
Does 5421 Monroe St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5421 Monroe St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5421 Monroe St have a pool?
No, 5421 Monroe St does not have a pool.
Does 5421 Monroe St have accessible units?
No, 5421 Monroe St does not have accessible units.
Does 5421 Monroe St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5421 Monroe St has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Modera West LA
5901 Center Dr
Los Angeles, CA 90045
Sunset Barrington Gardens
233 S Barrington Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90049
NMS Superior
17809 Superior Street
Los Angeles, CA 91325
nVe at Fairfax
636 North Fairfax Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90036
7403
7403 La Tijera Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90045
Pacific Rose Apartments
10705 Rose Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90034
Altitude Apartments
5900 Center Dr
Los Angeles, CA 90045
Skyline Terrace Apartments
930 Figueroa Ter
Los Angeles, CA 90012

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College