5421 Monroe St

Beautifully remodeled duplex.



Beautifully remodeled interior and exterior duplex (side by side with one common wall).



*2 Bedrooms

*1 1/2 Baths

* Central AC/Heat

*Beautiful kitchen W/dark wood cabinets throughout

*Beautiful granite counter top throughout

*stainless steel appliances

*Beautiful doors/double pane windows

*Washer/Dryer hook up

*Ceiling fan

*Recessed lightings throughout

*Beautiful tube sky lights

*Gated property

*Manicured lawn/Wrought Iron Gate



Within walking distance to Paramount/Raleigh Studios, 5 minutes to Melrose Restaurants/Shops, Hollywood, the Grove, the Farmers Markets, and Korea/Thai Town.



**Must have good credit/clean record and proof of income.

**Tenant must pays $45 (non refundable) for credit check

**First month rent plus deposit!!



**OWNER PAYS FOR WATER AND GARDENING

**NO PETS / NO SMOKING

**COMMUNAL BACK YARD/DRIVEWAY

**THIS UNIT HAS NO GARAGE ACCESS

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/177458

No Pets Allowed



