5418 Carlton Way Apt 4

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly parking recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly on-site laundry parking

This serene apartment complex in Los Feliz is a wonderful spot to live! Near both Hollywood and Franklin Village, this building is also walking distance to Griffith Park and lots of new shopping and dining!



This studio is very spacious with windows all around to let lots of light in! There are hardwood floors throughout, a spacious kitchen with ample counter and cabinet space, a remodeled bathroom, and plenty of closet space to store your belongings.



One parking spot is included. Laundry onsite. A/C in apartment!



Please ***TEXT*** Kesh at 805 452 1431 to check it out today!



This unit is move in ready! We do not hold units for longer than 2 weeks. Your house hold must make 3x the rent combined from your gross income and have credit scores above 600 to qualify. Utilities are not included. Sorry, but we don't allow pets.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5350561)