5418 Carlton Way Apt 4

Location

5418 Carlton Way, Los Angeles, CA 90027
East Hollywood

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
This serene apartment complex in Los Feliz is a wonderful spot to live! Near both Hollywood and Franklin Village, this building is also walking distance to Griffith Park and lots of new shopping and dining!

This studio is very spacious with windows all around to let lots of light in! There are hardwood floors throughout, a spacious kitchen with ample counter and cabinet space, a remodeled bathroom, and plenty of closet space to store your belongings.

One parking spot is included. Laundry onsite. A/C in apartment!

Please ***TEXT*** Kesh at 805 452 1431 to check it out today!

This unit is move in ready! We do not hold units for longer than 2 weeks. Your house hold must make 3x the rent combined from your gross income and have credit scores above 600 to qualify. Utilities are not included. Sorry, but we don't allow pets.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5350561)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

