Last updated March 11 2020 at 11:31 AM

5414 Carlton Way Apt 1

5414 Carlton Way · No Longer Available
Location

5414 Carlton Way, Los Angeles, CA 90027
East Hollywood

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
This serene apartment complex in Los Feliz is a wonderful spot to live! Near both Hollywood and Franklin Village, this building is also walking distance to Griffith Park and lots of new shopping and dining! The building is small and located on a side street between Hollywood and Sunset so the noise level is a lot better than the busy streets nearby.

This studio has been completely remodeled inside with brand new hardwood floors throughout, a spacious kitchen with all brand new cabinets, shiny new granite countertops, new tile backsplash, brand new ceiling fan, completely remodeled bathroom, plus a stove, and built-in microwave, and fridge!

One parking spot is included. Laundry onsite. A/C in apartment!

***TEXT*** Kesh at 805 452 1431 come and take a look today!

Sorry, but we don t allow pets. You must make 3x the rent from your gross income and have a credit score above 600 to qualify. There is a non-refundable application fee. of $40. We do not accept section 8. We do not accept 3rd party checks.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5588571)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5414 Carlton Way Apt 1 have any available units?
5414 Carlton Way Apt 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5414 Carlton Way Apt 1 have?
Some of 5414 Carlton Way Apt 1's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5414 Carlton Way Apt 1 currently offering any rent specials?
5414 Carlton Way Apt 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5414 Carlton Way Apt 1 pet-friendly?
No, 5414 Carlton Way Apt 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 5414 Carlton Way Apt 1 offer parking?
Yes, 5414 Carlton Way Apt 1 offers parking.
Does 5414 Carlton Way Apt 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5414 Carlton Way Apt 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5414 Carlton Way Apt 1 have a pool?
No, 5414 Carlton Way Apt 1 does not have a pool.
Does 5414 Carlton Way Apt 1 have accessible units?
No, 5414 Carlton Way Apt 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 5414 Carlton Way Apt 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 5414 Carlton Way Apt 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
