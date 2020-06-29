5414 Carlton Way Apt 1

Amenities
This serene apartment complex in Los Feliz is a wonderful spot to live! Near both Hollywood and Franklin Village, this building is also walking distance to Griffith Park and lots of new shopping and dining! The building is small and located on a side street between Hollywood and Sunset so the noise level is a lot better than the busy streets nearby.
This studio has been completely remodeled inside with brand new hardwood floors throughout, a spacious kitchen with all brand new cabinets, shiny new granite countertops, new tile backsplash, brand new ceiling fan, completely remodeled bathroom, plus a stove, and built-in microwave, and fridge!
One parking spot is included. Laundry onsite. A/C in apartment!
***TEXT*** Kesh at 805 452 1431 come and take a look today!
Sorry, but we don t allow pets. You must make 3x the rent from your gross income and have a credit score above 600 to qualify. There is a non-refundable application fee. of $40. We do not accept section 8. We do not accept 3rd party checks.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5588571)