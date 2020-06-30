All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 5403 Thornburn St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
5403 Thornburn St
Last updated February 10 2020 at 10:20 PM

5403 Thornburn St

5403 Thornburn Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Westchester-Playa Del Rey
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5403 Thornburn Street, Los Angeles, CA 90045
Westchester-Playa Del Rey

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
5403 Thornburn - Property Id: 201828

Located in a quiet neighborhood in Westchester and close to the 405 Freeway on/off ramps, La Cienega Blvd, the Ladera Shopping Center, and the Westfield/Fox Hills Mall, this two bedroom, one bathroom has an open floor plan. As you enter, you ll walk directly into the hallway. The LARGE living room has plenty of windows to allow the natural light to shine through and opens onto a private patio and yard great for relaxing or entertaining. Kitchen with new appliances. Both bedrooms have a very large closet and there are wood floors throughout. There is parking and laundry on-site.

OPEN HOUSE Saturday February 1 from 10 to 3
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/201828
Property Id 201828

(RLNE5457672)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5403 Thornburn St have any available units?
5403 Thornburn St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5403 Thornburn St have?
Some of 5403 Thornburn St's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5403 Thornburn St currently offering any rent specials?
5403 Thornburn St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5403 Thornburn St pet-friendly?
Yes, 5403 Thornburn St is pet friendly.
Does 5403 Thornburn St offer parking?
Yes, 5403 Thornburn St offers parking.
Does 5403 Thornburn St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5403 Thornburn St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5403 Thornburn St have a pool?
No, 5403 Thornburn St does not have a pool.
Does 5403 Thornburn St have accessible units?
No, 5403 Thornburn St does not have accessible units.
Does 5403 Thornburn St have units with dishwashers?
No, 5403 Thornburn St does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Venice Beach
29 Navy Street
Los Angeles, CA 90291
Vinz on Fairfax
950 S Fairfax Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90036
Onyx Apartments
424 W Pico Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90014
Linea
2455 S Sepulveda Blvd Unit 100
Los Angeles, CA 90064
The Hesby
5031 Fair Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91601
BLVD Apartments
5911- 5917 Reseda Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91356
3838 by CLG
3838 Dunn Drive
Los Angeles, CA 90232
Burbank Village Apartments
12244 Burbank Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91607

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College