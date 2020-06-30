5403 Thornburn St

Amenities

Unit Amenities garbage disposal hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

Located in a quiet neighborhood in Westchester and close to the 405 Freeway on/off ramps, La Cienega Blvd, the Ladera Shopping Center, and the Westfield/Fox Hills Mall, this two bedroom, one bathroom has an open floor plan. As you enter, you ll walk directly into the hallway. The LARGE living room has plenty of windows to allow the natural light to shine through and opens onto a private patio and yard great for relaxing or entertaining. Kitchen with new appliances. Both bedrooms have a very large closet and there are wood floors throughout. There is parking and laundry on-site.



OPEN HOUSE Saturday February 1 from 10 to 3

