5400 Crebs Avenue

Amenities

recently renovated stainless steel gym

Welcome to 5400 Crebs Ave, nestle south of the Blvd. in the upscale neighborhood of Tarzana. This is a great home featuring three-bedroom / two-bathrooms and approximately 1200 sqft living space. Recently remodeled with attention to details and great taste. This is a very warm home with a great layout. Modern kitchen with stainless steel appliances, caesar stone quarts counter tops with an island open to the dining room. Both of the bathrooms have being completely remodeled, with very elegant finishes and light fixtures. A property that could be very convenient for a large family living together, yet with privacy; Guest Unit is also available for lease for $1700. Great location, located near Ventura Blvd. near shopping areas, Whole-Foods, LA-Fitness, Banks, restaurants and beauty spots. Don't overlook at this opportunity, and move to one of the most desirable areas of Tarzana, south of Ventura!