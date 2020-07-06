All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated December 29 2019 at 2:58 PM

5400 Crebs Avenue

5400 Crebs Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5400 Crebs Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91356
Tarzana

Amenities

recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
Welcome to 5400 Crebs Ave, nestle south of the Blvd. in the upscale neighborhood of Tarzana. This is a great home featuring three-bedroom / two-bathrooms and approximately 1200 sqft living space. Recently remodeled with attention to details and great taste. This is a very warm home with a great layout. Modern kitchen with stainless steel appliances, caesar stone quarts counter tops with an island open to the dining room. Both of the bathrooms have being completely remodeled, with very elegant finishes and light fixtures. A property that could be very convenient for a large family living together, yet with privacy; Guest Unit is also available for lease for $1700. Great location, located near Ventura Blvd. near shopping areas, Whole-Foods, LA-Fitness, Banks, restaurants and beauty spots. Don't overlook at this opportunity, and move to one of the most desirable areas of Tarzana, south of Ventura!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5400 Crebs Avenue have any available units?
5400 Crebs Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 5400 Crebs Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5400 Crebs Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5400 Crebs Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5400 Crebs Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 5400 Crebs Avenue offer parking?
No, 5400 Crebs Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 5400 Crebs Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5400 Crebs Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5400 Crebs Avenue have a pool?
No, 5400 Crebs Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5400 Crebs Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5400 Crebs Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5400 Crebs Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5400 Crebs Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5400 Crebs Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 5400 Crebs Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

