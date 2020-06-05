5359 Genesta Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly pool basketball court

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed hot tub media room pet friendly

Private Encino Residence - Property Id: 149191



AVAILABLE SHORT TERM AND LONG TERM. MINIMUM ONE MONTH.With its Location in Amestoy Estates this estate has it all. The main level boasts a dramatic 2-story entry with grand staircase, cathedral living room, family room opening to the gourmet center-isle kitchen with Viking s/s appliances, guest and nanny quarters, office and laundry/utility room. Upstairs are 4 ensuite family bedrooms, a home theater and huge Master with 2 walk-ins, fireplace and lavish marble bathroom with spa tub. The grounds enhance your experience: backyard pool, spa, waterfall, outdoor living room with fireplace and TV, lighted basketball court with adjustable basketball hoop, built-in BBQ center, grassy play area and gated circular driveway fitting 8-10 cars.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/149191p

Property Id 149191



(RLNE5107187)