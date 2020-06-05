All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 5359 Genesta Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
5359 Genesta Ave
Last updated September 12 2019 at 10:14 AM

5359 Genesta Ave

5359 Genesta Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Encino
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5359 Genesta Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91316
Encino

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
pool
basketball court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
media room
pet friendly
Private Encino Residence - Property Id: 149191

AVAILABLE SHORT TERM AND LONG TERM. MINIMUM ONE MONTH.With its Location in Amestoy Estates this estate has it all. The main level boasts a dramatic 2-story entry with grand staircase, cathedral living room, family room opening to the gourmet center-isle kitchen with Viking s/s appliances, guest and nanny quarters, office and laundry/utility room. Upstairs are 4 ensuite family bedrooms, a home theater and huge Master with 2 walk-ins, fireplace and lavish marble bathroom with spa tub. The grounds enhance your experience: backyard pool, spa, waterfall, outdoor living room with fireplace and TV, lighted basketball court with adjustable basketball hoop, built-in BBQ center, grassy play area and gated circular driveway fitting 8-10 cars.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/149191p
Property Id 149191

(RLNE5107187)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5359 Genesta Ave have any available units?
5359 Genesta Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5359 Genesta Ave have?
Some of 5359 Genesta Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5359 Genesta Ave currently offering any rent specials?
5359 Genesta Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5359 Genesta Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 5359 Genesta Ave is pet friendly.
Does 5359 Genesta Ave offer parking?
No, 5359 Genesta Ave does not offer parking.
Does 5359 Genesta Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5359 Genesta Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5359 Genesta Ave have a pool?
Yes, 5359 Genesta Ave has a pool.
Does 5359 Genesta Ave have accessible units?
No, 5359 Genesta Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 5359 Genesta Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5359 Genesta Ave has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Radius Koreatown
680 S Berendo St
Los Angeles, CA 90005
Broadcast Center Apartments
7660 Beverly Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90036
Artisan on 2nd
601 E 2nd St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
The Lofts at the Security Building
510 S Spring St
Los Angeles, CA 90013
BLVD Apartments
5911- 5917 Reseda Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91356
The Vantage
1710 N Fuller Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90046
Skyline Terrace Apartments
930 Figueroa Ter
Los Angeles, CA 90012
501 Mariposa
501 South Mariposa Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90020

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College