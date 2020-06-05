5359 Genesta Ave

Amenities
Private Encino Residence - Property Id: 149191
AVAILABLE SHORT TERM AND LONG TERM. MINIMUM ONE MONTH.With its Location in Amestoy Estates this estate has it all. The main level boasts a dramatic 2-story entry with grand staircase, cathedral living room, family room opening to the gourmet center-isle kitchen with Viking s/s appliances, guest and nanny quarters, office and laundry/utility room. Upstairs are 4 ensuite family bedrooms, a home theater and huge Master with 2 walk-ins, fireplace and lavish marble bathroom with spa tub. The grounds enhance your experience: backyard pool, spa, waterfall, outdoor living room with fireplace and TV, lighted basketball court with adjustable basketball hoop, built-in BBQ center, grassy play area and gated circular driveway fitting 8-10 cars.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/149191p
Property Id 149191
(RLNE5107187)