Last updated July 30 2019 at 9:54 AM

5339 Newcastle Ave. #103

5339 Newcastle Ave · No Longer Available
Location

5339 Newcastle Ave, Los Angeles, CA 91316
Encino

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
PRIME Encino location! 2+2w/parking, water + trash incld! (5339 Newcastle) - LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION! 2BR + 2BA Encino condo w/great features! Amenities include: open floorplan w/over 1200 SQF of space; living room; formal dining area; galley kitchen w/dishwasher + stove/oven included; wet bar; central air; enclosed patio; community laundry room; community pool; 2 assigned parking spaces; water + trash included;sorry, no pets allowed. For more info, or to view this property, please call us at 818-998-0597. All appointments must be scheduled through H&H and not a third-party website. Prospective tenants must confirm showings with our office prior to appointment. We cannot accept third-party applications - please submit on our website, www.hammondmanagement.com.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE1970678)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5339 Newcastle Ave. #103 have any available units?
5339 Newcastle Ave. #103 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5339 Newcastle Ave. #103 have?
Some of 5339 Newcastle Ave. #103's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5339 Newcastle Ave. #103 currently offering any rent specials?
5339 Newcastle Ave. #103 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5339 Newcastle Ave. #103 pet-friendly?
No, 5339 Newcastle Ave. #103 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 5339 Newcastle Ave. #103 offer parking?
Yes, 5339 Newcastle Ave. #103 offers parking.
Does 5339 Newcastle Ave. #103 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5339 Newcastle Ave. #103 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5339 Newcastle Ave. #103 have a pool?
Yes, 5339 Newcastle Ave. #103 has a pool.
Does 5339 Newcastle Ave. #103 have accessible units?
No, 5339 Newcastle Ave. #103 does not have accessible units.
Does 5339 Newcastle Ave. #103 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5339 Newcastle Ave. #103 has units with dishwashers.
