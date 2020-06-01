5339 Newcastle Ave. #103

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool

PRIME Encino location! 2+2w/parking, water + trash incld! (5339 Newcastle) - LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION! 2BR + 2BA Encino condo w/great features! Amenities include: open floorplan w/over 1200 SQF of space; living room; formal dining area; galley kitchen w/dishwasher + stove/oven included; wet bar; central air; enclosed patio; community laundry room; community pool; 2 assigned parking spaces; water + trash included;sorry, no pets allowed. For more info, or to view this property, please call us at 818-998-0597. All appointments must be scheduled through H&H and not a third-party website. Prospective tenants must confirm showings with our office prior to appointment. We cannot accept third-party applications - please submit on our website, www.hammondmanagement.com.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE1970678)