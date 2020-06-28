All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated September 1 2019 at 11:16 AM

5323 Coldwater Canyon Avenue

5323 Coldwater Canyon Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5323 Coldwater Canyon Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91401
Sherman Oaks

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
alarm system
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
C Available 10/14/19 Amenities galore in this rear-facing, end-unit townhouse. The foyer leads into a large great room, featuring wood flooring, fireplace, and mirrored built in bar. Ample cabinetry and breakfast bar in the adjacent kitchen. The large, private patio off the back of the family room receives a great mix of sun and shade. Take the stairs to the third floor where you'll find the two bedrooms with en suite bathrooms. The awesome landing has gorgeous venetian plaster and brick walls and a floor-to-ceiling window that overlooks the back yard and large glistening pool. The master suite features high vaulted wood beamed ceilings, huge newly refinished walk in closet and large bathroom with double sinks and large soaking tub. This end unit townhouse has wood flooring throughout and a brand new HVAC system. Relax in the huge, well-maintained community pool and spa in the back yard. Fruit trees and lush greenery are plentiful throughout the meticulously maintained grounds. Easy parking with two car garage with direct access. Conveniently located to nearby Whole Foods and Ralph's and tons of restaurants. Great location!

More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/los-angeles-ca?lid=12479393

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5075285)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5323 Coldwater Canyon Avenue have any available units?
5323 Coldwater Canyon Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5323 Coldwater Canyon Avenue have?
Some of 5323 Coldwater Canyon Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5323 Coldwater Canyon Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5323 Coldwater Canyon Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5323 Coldwater Canyon Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5323 Coldwater Canyon Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 5323 Coldwater Canyon Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5323 Coldwater Canyon Avenue offers parking.
Does 5323 Coldwater Canyon Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5323 Coldwater Canyon Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5323 Coldwater Canyon Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 5323 Coldwater Canyon Avenue has a pool.
Does 5323 Coldwater Canyon Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5323 Coldwater Canyon Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5323 Coldwater Canyon Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5323 Coldwater Canyon Avenue has units with dishwashers.
