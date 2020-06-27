All apartments in Los Angeles
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
5319 BOTHWELL Road
Last updated January 29 2020 at 8:15 AM

5319 BOTHWELL Road

5319 Bothwell Road · No Longer Available
Location

5319 Bothwell Road, Los Angeles, CA 91356
Tarzana

Amenities

wine room
hardwood floors
parking
stainless steel
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
wine room
Beautiful gated South of the Blvd five-bedroom and four-and-a-half bathroom home in Tarzana. Open floor plan with hardwood floors and crown molding throughout. Gourmet kitchen with center island and Viking stainless steel appliances. Spacious gathering areas such as formal living, dining and family room in addition to a private wine room to store your favorite bottles. Oversized master bedroom with walk-in closet, en-suite master bathroom and sitting area that opens up to the yard. All family bedrooms are spacious with customs closets. The fifth bedroom is in a separate wing of the house. It's the only bedroom on the second level with its own entrance, therefore, it's great for guests, office, or gym. A large yard with a pool is perfect for California living.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5319 BOTHWELL Road have any available units?
5319 BOTHWELL Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5319 BOTHWELL Road have?
Some of 5319 BOTHWELL Road's amenities include wine room, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5319 BOTHWELL Road currently offering any rent specials?
5319 BOTHWELL Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5319 BOTHWELL Road pet-friendly?
No, 5319 BOTHWELL Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 5319 BOTHWELL Road offer parking?
Yes, 5319 BOTHWELL Road offers parking.
Does 5319 BOTHWELL Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5319 BOTHWELL Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5319 BOTHWELL Road have a pool?
Yes, 5319 BOTHWELL Road has a pool.
Does 5319 BOTHWELL Road have accessible units?
No, 5319 BOTHWELL Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5319 BOTHWELL Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 5319 BOTHWELL Road does not have units with dishwashers.

