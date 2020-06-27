5319 BOTHWELL Road

Amenities

wine room hardwood floors parking stainless steel walk in closets gym

Unit Amenities hardwood floors range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking pool wine room

Beautiful gated South of the Blvd five-bedroom and four-and-a-half bathroom home in Tarzana. Open floor plan with hardwood floors and crown molding throughout. Gourmet kitchen with center island and Viking stainless steel appliances. Spacious gathering areas such as formal living, dining and family room in addition to a private wine room to store your favorite bottles. Oversized master bedroom with walk-in closet, en-suite master bathroom and sitting area that opens up to the yard. All family bedrooms are spacious with customs closets. The fifth bedroom is in a separate wing of the house. It's the only bedroom on the second level with its own entrance, therefore, it's great for guests, office, or gym. A large yard with a pool is perfect for California living.