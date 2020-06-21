5314 Franklin Ave Apt 23

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking

Due to COVID-19 we will not be doing regular showings. If there's a unit you'd like to see just send a text asking for a video walk-through and we'll text you a 1-2 minute video of the unit. The description for the unit will be shown below. Also, if you move in within a few days from the time you apply you'll get 2 weeks rent free!



This is a great apartment in a wonderful location!!! Just two blocks from Griffith Park, you can hike up to the observatory, Mount Hollywood, and the Hollywood sign without ever getting in the car! Also walking distance to Ralphs, Jumba Juice, Starbucks, Franklin Village and Los Feliz Village.



This is a remodeled 1bdrm and you'll feel right at home the moment you walk inside the unit. Hardwood floors cover the living room and kitchen. Stainless steel kitchen appliances are surrounded by granite countertops. The bathroom is spacious with both a nice shower and tub surrounded by modern tile. There is even central AC and heat to keep you at just the right temperature all year round.



This unit is move in ready. We do not hold units for longer than 2 weeks. Your house hold must make 3x the rent combined from your gross income and have credit scores above 600 to qualify.



If you can see yourself living in this amazing unit then please TEXT Kesh for a video walkthrough of the unit! Accepts Section 8.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5848739)