All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 5314 Franklin Ave Apt 23.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
5314 Franklin Ave Apt 23
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

5314 Franklin Ave Apt 23

5314 Franklin Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Greater Griffith Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5314 Franklin Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90027
Greater Griffith Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
Due to COVID-19 we will not be doing regular showings. If there's a unit you'd like to see just send a text asking for a video walk-through and we'll text you a 1-2 minute video of the unit. The description for the unit will be shown below. Also, if you move in within a few days from the time you apply you'll get 2 weeks rent free!

This is a great apartment in a wonderful location!!! Just two blocks from Griffith Park, you can hike up to the observatory, Mount Hollywood, and the Hollywood sign without ever getting in the car! Also walking distance to Ralphs, Jumba Juice, Starbucks, Franklin Village and Los Feliz Village.

This is a remodeled 1bdrm and you'll feel right at home the moment you walk inside the unit. Hardwood floors cover the living room and kitchen. Stainless steel kitchen appliances are surrounded by granite countertops. The bathroom is spacious with both a nice shower and tub surrounded by modern tile. There is even central AC and heat to keep you at just the right temperature all year round.

This unit is move in ready. We do not hold units for longer than 2 weeks. Your house hold must make 3x the rent combined from your gross income and have credit scores above 600 to qualify.

If you can see yourself living in this amazing unit then please TEXT Kesh for a video walkthrough of the unit! Accepts Section 8.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5848739)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5314 Franklin Ave Apt 23 have any available units?
5314 Franklin Ave Apt 23 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5314 Franklin Ave Apt 23 have?
Some of 5314 Franklin Ave Apt 23's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5314 Franklin Ave Apt 23 currently offering any rent specials?
5314 Franklin Ave Apt 23 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5314 Franklin Ave Apt 23 pet-friendly?
No, 5314 Franklin Ave Apt 23 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 5314 Franklin Ave Apt 23 offer parking?
Yes, 5314 Franklin Ave Apt 23 does offer parking.
Does 5314 Franklin Ave Apt 23 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5314 Franklin Ave Apt 23 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5314 Franklin Ave Apt 23 have a pool?
No, 5314 Franklin Ave Apt 23 does not have a pool.
Does 5314 Franklin Ave Apt 23 have accessible units?
No, 5314 Franklin Ave Apt 23 does not have accessible units.
Does 5314 Franklin Ave Apt 23 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5314 Franklin Ave Apt 23 has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Venice Beach
29 Navy Street
Los Angeles, CA 90291
Palms Court
10125 Palms Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90034
Next on Sixth
620 South Virgil Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90010
Union Lofts
325 W 8th St
Los Angeles, CA 90014
Pegasus
612 S Flower St
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Westside on Barrington
1561 S Barrington Ave.
Los Angeles, CA 90025
OLiVE DTLA
1243 S Olive St
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Poinsettia Place
1640 North Poinsettia Place
Los Angeles, CA 90046

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College