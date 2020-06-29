All apartments in Los Angeles
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
531 Normandie Ave
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

531 Normandie Ave

531 South Normandie Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

531 South Normandie Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90020
Wilshire Center - Koreatown

Amenities

on-site laundry
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
courtyard
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Dont miss it ! Amazing upper level 2 bed + 1 bath with dining room in a very well maintained 16 units building with incredible courtyard with beautiful landscaping in prime Korea Town.&#8232;&#8232;

Features include : &#8232; &#8232;
- Completely renovated
- Fresh paint
- Beautiful new carpet floors throughout
- Spacious kitchen with stove/oven and Fridge
- Large dining room
- Huge living room
- Two spacious bedrooms with spacious walking closet
- One bathroom with bathtub and standing shower
- AC and Ceiling fans
- Beautiful crown molding, built-ins, lots of closet
- Shared Laundry in building
- Assigned Parking
- Water is included - Tenants pay for all other utilities
- Sorry No Pets !

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 531 Normandie Ave have any available units?
531 Normandie Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 531 Normandie Ave have?
Some of 531 Normandie Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 531 Normandie Ave currently offering any rent specials?
531 Normandie Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 531 Normandie Ave pet-friendly?
No, 531 Normandie Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 531 Normandie Ave offer parking?
Yes, 531 Normandie Ave offers parking.
Does 531 Normandie Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 531 Normandie Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 531 Normandie Ave have a pool?
No, 531 Normandie Ave does not have a pool.
Does 531 Normandie Ave have accessible units?
No, 531 Normandie Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 531 Normandie Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 531 Normandie Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

