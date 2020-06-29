531 Normandie Ave

Amenities
Dont miss it ! Amazing upper level 2 bed + 1 bath with dining room in a very well maintained 16 units building with incredible courtyard with beautiful landscaping in prime Korea Town.  
Features include :    
- Completely renovated
- Fresh paint
- Beautiful new carpet floors throughout
- Spacious kitchen with stove/oven and Fridge
- Large dining room
- Huge living room
- Two spacious bedrooms with spacious walking closet
- One bathroom with bathtub and standing shower
- AC and Ceiling fans
- Beautiful crown molding, built-ins, lots of closet
- Shared Laundry in building
- Assigned Parking
- Water is included - Tenants pay for all other utilities
- Sorry No Pets !
On site parking garage
On site laundry room
Gated entrance