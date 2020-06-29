531 Normandie Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet ceiling fan oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard on-site laundry parking garage

Dont miss it ! Amazing upper level 2 bed + 1 bath with dining room in a very well maintained 16 units building with incredible courtyard with beautiful landscaping in prime Korea Town.



Features include :

- Completely renovated

- Fresh paint

- Beautiful new carpet floors throughout

- Spacious kitchen with stove/oven and Fridge

- Large dining room

- Huge living room

- Two spacious bedrooms with spacious walking closet

- One bathroom with bathtub and standing shower

- AC and Ceiling fans

- Beautiful crown molding, built-ins, lots of closet

- Shared Laundry in building

- Assigned Parking

- Water is included - Tenants pay for all other utilities

- Sorry No Pets !



