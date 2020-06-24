All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated April 2 2019 at 7:44 AM

5309 Garden Grove Ave

5309 Garden Grove Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5309 Garden Grove Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91356
Tarzana

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
5 BED / 4 BATH - REMODELED TRADITIONAL HOME IN THE HEART OF TARZANA, SS APPLIANCES, HARDWOOD, WASHER/DRYER

This 5 Bed 4 Bath home was completely remodeled. This homes features refinished original hardwood floors, spacious dining, living room, and enclosed porch that can be used as an office or just expanded living room. Guest bathroom has a spare shower. The spacious chef kitchen features Caesar Stone Countertops, Stainless Steel Appliances, Two Dishwashers, Three Ovens. Master bedroom is en-suite. Bathrooms have been upgraded with Carrera marble counters and floors. Second floor features 2 bedrooms and bathroom, with a separate exterior entry. Great for guests. Private backyard has tree lined perimeter, stamped concrete, a pergola and artificial turf.

This family-friendly home is nestled at the far end of a series of cul-de-sacs right off of Ventura Blvd, w/ walking access to the library, markets & houses of worship. This home offers space, quiet & privacy with easy access to everything you need!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5309 Garden Grove Ave have any available units?
5309 Garden Grove Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5309 Garden Grove Ave have?
Some of 5309 Garden Grove Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5309 Garden Grove Ave currently offering any rent specials?
5309 Garden Grove Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5309 Garden Grove Ave pet-friendly?
No, 5309 Garden Grove Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 5309 Garden Grove Ave offer parking?
No, 5309 Garden Grove Ave does not offer parking.
Does 5309 Garden Grove Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5309 Garden Grove Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5309 Garden Grove Ave have a pool?
No, 5309 Garden Grove Ave does not have a pool.
Does 5309 Garden Grove Ave have accessible units?
No, 5309 Garden Grove Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 5309 Garden Grove Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5309 Garden Grove Ave has units with dishwashers.
