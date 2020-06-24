5309 Garden Grove Ave

Amenities

5 BED / 4 BATH - REMODELED TRADITIONAL HOME IN THE HEART OF TARZANA, SS APPLIANCES, HARDWOOD, WASHER/DRYER



This 5 Bed 4 Bath home was completely remodeled. This homes features refinished original hardwood floors, spacious dining, living room, and enclosed porch that can be used as an office or just expanded living room. Guest bathroom has a spare shower. The spacious chef kitchen features Caesar Stone Countertops, Stainless Steel Appliances, Two Dishwashers, Three Ovens. Master bedroom is en-suite. Bathrooms have been upgraded with Carrera marble counters and floors. Second floor features 2 bedrooms and bathroom, with a separate exterior entry. Great for guests. Private backyard has tree lined perimeter, stamped concrete, a pergola and artificial turf.



This family-friendly home is nestled at the far end of a series of cul-de-sacs right off of Ventura Blvd, w/ walking access to the library, markets & houses of worship. This home offers space, quiet & privacy with easy access to everything you need!