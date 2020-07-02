530 North BRONSON Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Charming renovated townhouse style side-by-side duplex in perfect central location! Separate entrance. Living room opens to dining room perfect for entertaining. New kitchen with granite countertops and top-of-the-line stainless steel appliances, including stove, dishwasher, microwave, fridge/freezer, wine fridge. Double sink with water filtration system. One large bedroom suite downstairs with a private door to the backyard. Stackable washer/dryer downstairs. Two beds and one bath upstairs. Generous master bed with walk-in closet and luxurious bath with shower and tub. Hardwood floors, dual zone central AC. Shared yard with pergola, BBQ grill, al fresco dining area, grass and multiple fruit trees. Two car garage converted to a rec room with high ceilings, recessed lights, speakers. Easy to show. Available AFTER 11/25/19.