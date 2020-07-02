All apartments in Los Angeles
530 North BRONSON Avenue

530 North Bronson Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

530 North Bronson Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90004
Greater Wilshire

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Charming renovated townhouse style side-by-side duplex in perfect central location! Separate entrance. Living room opens to dining room perfect for entertaining. New kitchen with granite countertops and top-of-the-line stainless steel appliances, including stove, dishwasher, microwave, fridge/freezer, wine fridge. Double sink with water filtration system. One large bedroom suite downstairs with a private door to the backyard. Stackable washer/dryer downstairs. Two beds and one bath upstairs. Generous master bed with walk-in closet and luxurious bath with shower and tub. Hardwood floors, dual zone central AC. Shared yard with pergola, BBQ grill, al fresco dining area, grass and multiple fruit trees. Two car garage converted to a rec room with high ceilings, recessed lights, speakers. Easy to show. Available AFTER 11/25/19.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 530 North BRONSON Avenue have any available units?
530 North BRONSON Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 530 North BRONSON Avenue have?
Some of 530 North BRONSON Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 530 North BRONSON Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
530 North BRONSON Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 530 North BRONSON Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 530 North BRONSON Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 530 North BRONSON Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 530 North BRONSON Avenue offers parking.
Does 530 North BRONSON Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 530 North BRONSON Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 530 North BRONSON Avenue have a pool?
No, 530 North BRONSON Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 530 North BRONSON Avenue have accessible units?
No, 530 North BRONSON Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 530 North BRONSON Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 530 North BRONSON Avenue has units with dishwashers.

