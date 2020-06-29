5299 Newcastle Avenue

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/44bc56708f ---- Please call or text Ari Hoffman Anytime! Located in Encino! Westfield Topanga, Pierce College, Lake Balboa/Anthony C Beilenson Park, 101 and 405 FWY, Ventura Blvd, Street Cafe by Aroma, Shisha Cafe Lounge, Vino Wine&Tapas Room and many other restaurants, coffee shops and fantastic nightlife options just around the corner. Property Features: On-site Laundry Pool One parking space included Key Features: Granite Countertops New Bath Vanity and Fixtures Advanced Lighting Throughout New vinyl flooring Stainless Steel Appliances Large Balcony Air conditioner in the living room and in bedroom Decent amount of storage space Some Qualifying Information: - Income: Must be at least 2.5x advertised rent - Credit Score: 600-650 may be approved with conditions; 651 for no conditions. Under 600 does not meet standards. - A detailed Rental Policy is available in our application process. Please ask us about our animal policy! Encino, Sherman Oaks, ventura blvd, woodland hills, van nuys, valley glen, studio city, tarzana, 91316, 91356,91436 abc123?Please note: Photos may not be of exact apartment home available*Square footage, when listed or from inquiry, is approximate*Pricing is subject to change without notice*Pricing can vary between similar apartments for many reasons*Features may vary between similar apartments*Renter to verify all information, including availability*Rental Policy may change without notice*Price breaks are extended to all Applicants, no matter what may have been previously advertised*MonemCo adheres to all Fair Housing guidelines and all housing laws*?