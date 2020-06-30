All apartments in Los Angeles
5275 Newcastle Avenue Unit 1
Last updated March 14 2020 at 11:06 AM

5275 Newcastle Avenue Unit 1

5275 Newcastle · No Longer Available
Location

5275 Newcastle, Los Angeles, CA 91316
Encino

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2 1/2 Bathroom Remodeled Encino Townhouse! Ready for Move In! - This spacious, multi level Encino townhouse has been completely remodeled. Entering you will find a extra large living room with high ceilings and decorative fireplace. The formal dining room sits up higher than the living room adding even more elegance to this already beautiful home. The kitchen is a cook's dream with new appliances, granite counter tops, modern back splash with plenty of cabinet space. The kitchen has a beautiful view of the community pool. There is also a guest bathroom on this level as well. Upstairs you will find a large master bedroom with his and her walk-in closets and private master bathroom. There are two other spacious bedrooms with ample closet spaces and an updated full hallway bathroom. The home has all new hard wood type flooring through out, new paint, updated fixtures, laundry hookups in the attached two car garage, super private patio. The location is close to great shopping, the best restaurants and close to freeways. There is a community pool area, recreational room and well maintained grounds. Please contact Shannon at (818) 792-9515 cell/text, (818) 366-8812 office or email shannon.greene@prellis.com to schedule a viewing. Landlord will consider small dogs only with additional pet deposit. HOA has pet restrictions to small dogs no more than 2 pets.

(RLNE5460111)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5275 Newcastle Avenue Unit 1 have any available units?
5275 Newcastle Avenue Unit 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5275 Newcastle Avenue Unit 1 have?
Some of 5275 Newcastle Avenue Unit 1's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5275 Newcastle Avenue Unit 1 currently offering any rent specials?
5275 Newcastle Avenue Unit 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5275 Newcastle Avenue Unit 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 5275 Newcastle Avenue Unit 1 is pet friendly.
Does 5275 Newcastle Avenue Unit 1 offer parking?
Yes, 5275 Newcastle Avenue Unit 1 offers parking.
Does 5275 Newcastle Avenue Unit 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5275 Newcastle Avenue Unit 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5275 Newcastle Avenue Unit 1 have a pool?
Yes, 5275 Newcastle Avenue Unit 1 has a pool.
Does 5275 Newcastle Avenue Unit 1 have accessible units?
No, 5275 Newcastle Avenue Unit 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 5275 Newcastle Avenue Unit 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 5275 Newcastle Avenue Unit 1 does not have units with dishwashers.

