5275 Newcastle Avenue Unit 1

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2 1/2 Bathroom Remodeled Encino Townhouse! Ready for Move In! - This spacious, multi level Encino townhouse has been completely remodeled. Entering you will find a extra large living room with high ceilings and decorative fireplace. The formal dining room sits up higher than the living room adding even more elegance to this already beautiful home. The kitchen is a cook's dream with new appliances, granite counter tops, modern back splash with plenty of cabinet space. The kitchen has a beautiful view of the community pool. There is also a guest bathroom on this level as well. Upstairs you will find a large master bedroom with his and her walk-in closets and private master bathroom. There are two other spacious bedrooms with ample closet spaces and an updated full hallway bathroom. The home has all new hard wood type flooring through out, new paint, updated fixtures, laundry hookups in the attached two car garage, super private patio. The location is close to great shopping, the best restaurants and close to freeways. There is a community pool area, recreational room and well maintained grounds. Please contact Shannon at (818) 792-9515 cell/text, (818) 366-8812 office or email shannon.greene@prellis.com to schedule a viewing. Landlord will consider small dogs only with additional pet deposit. HOA has pet restrictions to small dogs no more than 2 pets.



(RLNE5460111)