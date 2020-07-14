All apartments in Los Angeles
527 East Dolores Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

527 East Dolores Street

527 East Dolores Street · No Longer Available
Location

527 East Dolores Street, Los Angeles, CA 90744
Wilmington

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
range
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This newly renovated 3 bedroom, 1 3/4 baths, and 2-car garage home features new flooring through-out, new bathrooms, and new paint. This spacious home includes a laundry room, large dining room and sun room that backs up the backyard with a fruitful lemon and orange tree. This home offers an over-sized automatic 2-car garage with driveway and gated backyard. Will not last!

• Bedrooms: 3
• Bathrooms: 1 3/4
• Parking: Driveway and 2-car garage
• Utilities: Gardening only
• Appliances: Stove-top and wall oven
• Rent: $2,495.00
• Deposit: $2,400.00

To apply online, please visit our website www.wrateam.com.
$25 application fee per adult

To schedule a showing, please contact our office (562)421-9341 Ext. 23 or schedule a showing directly on Rently.com.

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,495, Application Fee: $25, Security Deposit: $2,400, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 527 East Dolores Street have any available units?
527 East Dolores Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 527 East Dolores Street have?
Some of 527 East Dolores Street's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 527 East Dolores Street currently offering any rent specials?
527 East Dolores Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 527 East Dolores Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 527 East Dolores Street is pet friendly.
Does 527 East Dolores Street offer parking?
Yes, 527 East Dolores Street offers parking.
Does 527 East Dolores Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 527 East Dolores Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 527 East Dolores Street have a pool?
No, 527 East Dolores Street does not have a pool.
Does 527 East Dolores Street have accessible units?
No, 527 East Dolores Street does not have accessible units.
Does 527 East Dolores Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 527 East Dolores Street does not have units with dishwashers.
