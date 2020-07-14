527 East Dolores Street

Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly garage recently renovated range oven

Unit Amenities oven range recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This newly renovated 3 bedroom, 1 3/4 baths, and 2-car garage home features new flooring through-out, new bathrooms, and new paint. This spacious home includes a laundry room, large dining room and sun room that backs up the backyard with a fruitful lemon and orange tree. This home offers an over-sized automatic 2-car garage with driveway and gated backyard. Will not last!



• Bedrooms: 3

• Bathrooms: 1 3/4

• Parking: Driveway and 2-car garage

• Utilities: Gardening only

• Appliances: Stove-top and wall oven

• Rent: $2,495.00

• Deposit: $2,400.00



To apply online, please visit our website www.wrateam.com.

$25 application fee per adult



To schedule a showing, please contact our office (562)421-9341 Ext. 23 or schedule a showing directly on Rently.com.



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,495, Application Fee: $25, Security Deposit: $2,400, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

Contact us to schedule a showing.