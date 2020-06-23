All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 527 Coronado.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
527 Coronado
Last updated November 25 2019 at 2:57 PM

527 Coronado

527 N Coronado St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Silver Lake
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

527 N Coronado St, Los Angeles, CA 90026
Silver Lake

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
About the Unit:
-Brand New Hardwood Flooring Throughout
-Freshly Painted
-Fully Remodeled Kitchen with High End Finishes
-Brand New Stainless Steel Stove, Fridge & Microwave
-Private Outdoor backyard with almost 1000 sqft. of lush green grass (Please note the outdoor area is still undergoing work and therefore there are no photos listed)
-Bright Natural Light Throughout
-One Parking Spot
-Laundry On Site

About the Building/Location:
-Private Living Environment
-Centrally Located
-Great Friendly Neighbors

(RLNE3966921)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 527 Coronado have any available units?
527 Coronado doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 527 Coronado have?
Some of 527 Coronado's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 527 Coronado currently offering any rent specials?
527 Coronado is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 527 Coronado pet-friendly?
Yes, 527 Coronado is pet friendly.
Does 527 Coronado offer parking?
Yes, 527 Coronado offers parking.
Does 527 Coronado have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 527 Coronado offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 527 Coronado have a pool?
No, 527 Coronado does not have a pool.
Does 527 Coronado have accessible units?
No, 527 Coronado does not have accessible units.
Does 527 Coronado have units with dishwashers?
No, 527 Coronado does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mar Vista Lofts
3992 S Inglewood Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90056
Aliso Apartments
950 East 3rd Street
Los Angeles, CA 90013
Northview-Southview Apartments
8111 Reseda Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91335
7403
7403 La Tijera Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90045
Lincoln Place Apartment Homes
1050 Frederick St
Los Angeles, CA 90291
Addison Apartments
14320 Addison Street
Los Angeles, CA 91423
C on Pico
12301 W Pico Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90064
Avalon Playa Vista
5535 Westlawn Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90066

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College