Last updated July 19 2019 at 11:20 PM

525 North ST ANDREWS Place

525 North Saint Andrew's Place · No Longer Available
Location

525 North Saint Andrew's Place, Los Angeles, CA 90004
Greater Wilshire

Amenities

parking
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Beautiful unit in a four-unit building with fabulous curb appeal. Great location next to Larchmont Village, Koreatown, Hollywood, and Hancock Park areas. Quick access to freeways, DTLA, shops, trendy restaurants and entertainment. Beautiful floors, stylish tiled bathrooms, designer fixtures, central air and heat and much more. Total of four units in two separate townhouse-style buildings. The unit is multi-level with entry at ground level. This unit has 3 beds/ 2.5 baths with tandem covered parking . Laundry area inside the unit. Stainless steel kitchen appliances.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 525 North ST ANDREWS Place have any available units?
525 North ST ANDREWS Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 525 North ST ANDREWS Place currently offering any rent specials?
525 North ST ANDREWS Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 525 North ST ANDREWS Place pet-friendly?
No, 525 North ST ANDREWS Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 525 North ST ANDREWS Place offer parking?
Yes, 525 North ST ANDREWS Place offers parking.
Does 525 North ST ANDREWS Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 525 North ST ANDREWS Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 525 North ST ANDREWS Place have a pool?
No, 525 North ST ANDREWS Place does not have a pool.
Does 525 North ST ANDREWS Place have accessible units?
No, 525 North ST ANDREWS Place does not have accessible units.
Does 525 North ST ANDREWS Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 525 North ST ANDREWS Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 525 North ST ANDREWS Place have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 525 North ST ANDREWS Place has units with air conditioning.
