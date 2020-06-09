525 North ST ANDREWS Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Beautiful unit in a four-unit building with fabulous curb appeal. Great location next to Larchmont Village, Koreatown, Hollywood, and Hancock Park areas. Quick access to freeways, DTLA, shops, trendy restaurants and entertainment. Beautiful floors, stylish tiled bathrooms, designer fixtures, central air and heat and much more. Total of four units in two separate townhouse-style buildings. The unit is multi-level with entry at ground level. This unit has 3 beds/ 2.5 baths with tandem covered parking . Laundry area inside the unit. Stainless steel kitchen appliances.