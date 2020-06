Amenities

granite counters recently renovated

Unit Amenities granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities

Remodeled single family home close to all shops and attractions.

Close to the freeway. Updated kitchen and baths.

One bedroom and bathroom downstairs and three bedrooms upstairs and two bath upstairs.

The bathrooms and kitchen have tumble marble floors and granite countertops.

The house has just been freshly painted and is ready for immediate occupancy!