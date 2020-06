Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This 3 bed, 1.5 bath fully detached front house is now available. Home features recessed lighting, wood floors, stainless steel appliances (range/oven, refrigerator), washer and dryer in unit, and a private porch. Home comes with three parking spots. Within walking distance of two metro stops and the 101 is easy to access. Pets considered on a case by case basis. Come and see it today!