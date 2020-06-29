All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 3 2020 at 12:15 PM

5224 Lennox Avenue

5224 Lennox Ave · No Longer Available
Location

5224 Lennox Ave, Los Angeles, CA 91401
Sherman Oaks

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
new construction
Be the first person to live in this newly constructed second floor unit with a private entrance! Located in prime Sherman oak this spacious unit boasts high ceilings with lots of natural light, 2 private balconies perfect for alfresco dining and a beautiful chef's kitchen with quartz waterfall countertops. Living room is pre-wired for wall mounted tv installation and includes washer dryer in unit! Both bedrooms are generously sized with beautiful modern bathrooms with the Master bathroom having a steam shower. Floors and ceilings throughout have an added layer of soundproofing for ultimate privacy. Owner will be paying for water and trash.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5224 Lennox Avenue have any available units?
5224 Lennox Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5224 Lennox Avenue have?
Some of 5224 Lennox Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5224 Lennox Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5224 Lennox Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5224 Lennox Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5224 Lennox Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 5224 Lennox Avenue offer parking?
No, 5224 Lennox Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 5224 Lennox Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5224 Lennox Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5224 Lennox Avenue have a pool?
No, 5224 Lennox Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5224 Lennox Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5224 Lennox Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5224 Lennox Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5224 Lennox Avenue has units with dishwashers.
