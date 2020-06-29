5224 Lennox Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony Property Amenities new construction

Be the first person to live in this newly constructed second floor unit with a private entrance! Located in prime Sherman oak this spacious unit boasts high ceilings with lots of natural light, 2 private balconies perfect for alfresco dining and a beautiful chef's kitchen with quartz waterfall countertops. Living room is pre-wired for wall mounted tv installation and includes washer dryer in unit! Both bedrooms are generously sized with beautiful modern bathrooms with the Master bathroom having a steam shower. Floors and ceilings throughout have an added layer of soundproofing for ultimate privacy. Owner will be paying for water and trash.