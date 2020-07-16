5223 San Feliciano Drive

Amenities

This 2 Bedroom 1 full Jack & Jill Bathroom, COTTAGE STYLE single Family house, dramatically perched high above the San Feliciano Dr in beautiful Woodland Hills-South of Ventura Blvd. Main entrance Lead to bright & light living room with fireplace and tile flooring. Features include NEW paint throughout. Bedrooms with walking closest and wood flooring. Kitchen offers all appliances. Laundry room with washer and dryer. This charming home is ideal for VIEW HOUSE lovers. You will find yourself enjoying sunrise and sunsets, spectacular panoramic views, and ever-present wildlife, all from your scenic viewing from bedrooms, living room, kitchen. Private outdoor sitting areas with panoramic view of green lines, Hills and city. Completely fenced with an attached carport. Enjoy so many walking paths in this area. Located close to city life but far enough to enjoy quiet neighborhood in this tranquil paradise with nature views from every singe corner of the house. Easy access to 101 freeway, Westfiled Shopping Mall, Topanga Village, Restaurants and Malibu Beaches. This is a MUST SEE to appreciate.