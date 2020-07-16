All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 25 2019 at 1:34 AM

5223 San Feliciano Drive

5223 San Feliciano Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5223 San Feliciano Drive, Los Angeles, CA 91364
Woodland Hills-Warner Center

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
carport
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
This 2 Bedroom 1 full Jack & Jill Bathroom, COTTAGE STYLE single Family house, dramatically perched high above the San Feliciano Dr in beautiful Woodland Hills-South of Ventura Blvd. Main entrance Lead to bright & light living room with fireplace and tile flooring. Features include NEW paint throughout. Bedrooms with walking closest and wood flooring. Kitchen offers all appliances. Laundry room with washer and dryer. This charming home is ideal for VIEW HOUSE lovers. You will find yourself enjoying sunrise and sunsets, spectacular panoramic views, and ever-present wildlife, all from your scenic viewing from bedrooms, living room, kitchen. Private outdoor sitting areas with panoramic view of green lines, Hills and city. Completely fenced with an attached carport. Enjoy so many walking paths in this area. Located close to city life but far enough to enjoy quiet neighborhood in this tranquil paradise with nature views from every singe corner of the house. Easy access to 101 freeway, Westfiled Shopping Mall, Topanga Village, Restaurants and Malibu Beaches. This is a MUST SEE to appreciate.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5223 San Feliciano Drive have any available units?
5223 San Feliciano Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5223 San Feliciano Drive have?
Some of 5223 San Feliciano Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5223 San Feliciano Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5223 San Feliciano Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5223 San Feliciano Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5223 San Feliciano Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 5223 San Feliciano Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5223 San Feliciano Drive offers parking.
Does 5223 San Feliciano Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5223 San Feliciano Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5223 San Feliciano Drive have a pool?
No, 5223 San Feliciano Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5223 San Feliciano Drive have accessible units?
No, 5223 San Feliciano Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5223 San Feliciano Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5223 San Feliciano Drive has units with dishwashers.
