All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 5220 LEXINGTON Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
5220 LEXINGTON Avenue
Last updated December 5 2019 at 2:23 AM

5220 LEXINGTON Avenue

5220 Lexington Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
East Hollywood
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5220 Lexington Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90029
East Hollywood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
air conditioning
ice maker
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
2,000 sf modern townhome built in 2018. Unit is 3 stories with 4 bedrooms and three and a half bathrooms. Large kitchen with huge island, dining room, open living area, prewired for surround sound, and large balcony make units great for entertaining. All kitchen appliances and washer and dryer are included. Other amenities include off street parking for two to four cars (two side by side or four tandem), central air, Nest Thermostat, dedicated electric car outlets for each unit, and gated property. Centrally located close to major studios, 101 freeway, Los Feliz, Children's Hospital, etc.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5220 LEXINGTON Avenue have any available units?
5220 LEXINGTON Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5220 LEXINGTON Avenue have?
Some of 5220 LEXINGTON Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5220 LEXINGTON Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5220 LEXINGTON Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5220 LEXINGTON Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5220 LEXINGTON Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 5220 LEXINGTON Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5220 LEXINGTON Avenue offers parking.
Does 5220 LEXINGTON Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5220 LEXINGTON Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5220 LEXINGTON Avenue have a pool?
No, 5220 LEXINGTON Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5220 LEXINGTON Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5220 LEXINGTON Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5220 LEXINGTON Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5220 LEXINGTON Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit, assigned.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Vela on Ox
21221 W Oxnard St
Los Angeles, CA 91367
Bella Vista At Warner Ridge
6150 De Soto Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91367
AVA Toluca Hills
3600 Barham Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90068
Piero
616 St Paul Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Weddington Apartments
15370 Weddington St
Los Angeles, CA 91411
La Belle at Hollywood Tower
6138 Franklin Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90028
Altitude Apartments
5900 Center Dr
Los Angeles, CA 90045
Alister Sherman Oaks
4440 Sepulveda Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91403

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College