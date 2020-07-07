5220 LEXINGTON Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

2,000 sf modern townhome built in 2018. Unit is 3 stories with 4 bedrooms and three and a half bathrooms. Large kitchen with huge island, dining room, open living area, prewired for surround sound, and large balcony make units great for entertaining. All kitchen appliances and washer and dryer are included. Other amenities include off street parking for two to four cars (two side by side or four tandem), central air, Nest Thermostat, dedicated electric car outlets for each unit, and gated property. Centrally located close to major studios, 101 freeway, Los Feliz, Children's Hospital, etc.