5218 Ruthelen St

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Two car gated driveway in front, AND a gated two car driveway in the back from the alley. 1870 sqft of completely remodeled living space with new floors, windows, dramatic marble fire place entry, dining room, breakfast bar, brand new kitchen and appliances, and two striking bathrooms. This place is turn-key. Great up and coming area, minutes from the new Los Angeles Rams stadium and USC. This area will be the hot ticket. This spectacular property has been designed for multiple uses. Can be occupied as a big family with 3bd/2ba huge home, or designed for separation completely and easily set up for two complete 2bd/ 1 bth rental units, ready for some rental income.