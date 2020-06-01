All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 5218 Ruthelen St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
5218 Ruthelen St
Last updated February 2 2020 at 8:26 AM

5218 Ruthelen St

5218 Ruthelen Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

5218 Ruthelen Street, Los Angeles, CA 90062
Congress Central

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Two car gated driveway in front, AND a gated two car driveway in the back from the alley. 1870 sqft of completely remodeled living space with new floors, windows, dramatic marble fire place entry, dining room, breakfast bar, brand new kitchen and appliances, and two striking bathrooms. This place is turn-key. Great up and coming area, minutes from the new Los Angeles Rams stadium and USC. This area will be the hot ticket. This spectacular property has been designed for multiple uses. Can be occupied as a big family with 3bd/2ba huge home, or designed for separation completely and easily set up for two complete 2bd/ 1 bth rental units, ready for some rental income.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5218 Ruthelen St have any available units?
5218 Ruthelen St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5218 Ruthelen St have?
Some of 5218 Ruthelen St's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5218 Ruthelen St currently offering any rent specials?
5218 Ruthelen St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5218 Ruthelen St pet-friendly?
Yes, 5218 Ruthelen St is pet friendly.
Does 5218 Ruthelen St offer parking?
No, 5218 Ruthelen St does not offer parking.
Does 5218 Ruthelen St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5218 Ruthelen St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5218 Ruthelen St have a pool?
No, 5218 Ruthelen St does not have a pool.
Does 5218 Ruthelen St have accessible units?
No, 5218 Ruthelen St does not have accessible units.
Does 5218 Ruthelen St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5218 Ruthelen St has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

C1
4210 Del Rey Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90292
Alder
19401 Parthenia St
Los Angeles, CA 91324
1000 Grand by Windsor
1000 S Grand Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Encino Garden
17730-40 Burbank Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91316
One Santa Fe
300 S Santa Fe Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90013
Warner Villa Apartments
5807 Topanga Canyon Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91367
NMS Warner Center
21021 Vanowen St
Los Angeles, CA 91303
Lake Balboa
15716 Saticoy Street
Los Angeles, CA 91406

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College