Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:31 AM

5217 Etiwanda Avenue

5217 Etiwanda Avenue · (818) 470-2060
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5217 Etiwanda Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91356
Tarzana

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$6,500

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 5 Bath · 3830 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
range
Property Amenities
Super clean, spacious, convenient,...Walking through entrance, you step into beautiful, high ceiling, bright, living room. The kitchen has enormous island which is great for family gatherings and entertainment. The home has 5 bedrooms, 5 baths, the large master bedroom with a generous sized master bath. Each bedroom includes an attached bathroom. One of the best features of this property is that is close to shopping centers, restaurants, and house of worships. Don’t miss out on this beautiful gem.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5217 Etiwanda Avenue have any available units?
5217 Etiwanda Avenue has a unit available for $6,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 5217 Etiwanda Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5217 Etiwanda Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5217 Etiwanda Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5217 Etiwanda Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 5217 Etiwanda Avenue offer parking?
No, 5217 Etiwanda Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 5217 Etiwanda Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5217 Etiwanda Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5217 Etiwanda Avenue have a pool?
No, 5217 Etiwanda Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5217 Etiwanda Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5217 Etiwanda Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5217 Etiwanda Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5217 Etiwanda Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 5217 Etiwanda Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 5217 Etiwanda Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
