Amenities

recently renovated air conditioning oven refrigerator

Tastefully updated, south of the Blvd home. It is within walking distance to house of worships, restaurants, and shopping. Interior paint, laminate flooring, remodeled bathrooms, new back splash, tankless water heater, central a/c, recess lighting,... are some of the features that this home has to offer. Calm serene, drought tolerant landscaping surrounds this beautiful home.