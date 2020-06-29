All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated February 12 2020 at 12:45 PM

5209 Hartwick St

5209 Hartwick Street · No Longer Available
Location

5209 Hartwick Street, Los Angeles, CA 90041
Eagle Rock

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
parking
internet access
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)

Spacious, stunning, 6 BEDROOMS, 2-BATHROOMS SINGLE-FAMILY HOME north of Colorado in a friendly neighborhood in Los Angeles.

The classic, bright, and UNFURNISHED abodes interior features hardwood/tile floors, French doors, and large windows. The lovely kitchen includes glossy granite countertops, fine cabinets/drawers with plenty of storage, and a kitchen island highlighted by stylish pendant lights. The comfy bedrooms have built-in closets for more storage options. Its bathrooms have vanity cabinets and shower/tub combos. Other appliances are the in-unit washer/dryer and for climate control, centralized air conditioning is installed.

The exterior features a porch, yard, and a driveway with a 3-car parking spot as well as a bus stop at the corner. Pets are okay but need to be approved by the owner. Smoking on the property is prohibited.

Tenant is responsible for water, trash, sewage, gas, electricity, cable, internet, landscaping, and cleaning.

The propertys Walkscore is 75/100. This is a Very Walkable location and most errands can be accomplished on foot.

Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.

Nearby Parks: Eagle Rock Dog Park, Eagle Rock Hillside Park, Glenoaks Park, and San Rafael Park.

Bus lines:
81 Metro Local Line - 0.2 mile
180/181 Metro Local Line - 0.2 mile
DASH Highland Park/Eagle Rock - 0.3 mile

(RLNE5480610)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

