5209 Hartwick St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park parking internet access

(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)



Spacious, stunning, 6 BEDROOMS, 2-BATHROOMS SINGLE-FAMILY HOME north of Colorado in a friendly neighborhood in Los Angeles.



The classic, bright, and UNFURNISHED abodes interior features hardwood/tile floors, French doors, and large windows. The lovely kitchen includes glossy granite countertops, fine cabinets/drawers with plenty of storage, and a kitchen island highlighted by stylish pendant lights. The comfy bedrooms have built-in closets for more storage options. Its bathrooms have vanity cabinets and shower/tub combos. Other appliances are the in-unit washer/dryer and for climate control, centralized air conditioning is installed.



The exterior features a porch, yard, and a driveway with a 3-car parking spot as well as a bus stop at the corner. Pets are okay but need to be approved by the owner. Smoking on the property is prohibited.



Tenant is responsible for water, trash, sewage, gas, electricity, cable, internet, landscaping, and cleaning.



The propertys Walkscore is 75/100. This is a Very Walkable location and most errands can be accomplished on foot.



Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.



Nearby Parks: Eagle Rock Dog Park, Eagle Rock Hillside Park, Glenoaks Park, and San Rafael Park.



Bus lines:

81 Metro Local Line - 0.2 mile

180/181 Metro Local Line - 0.2 mile

DASH Highland Park/Eagle Rock - 0.3 mile



(RLNE5480610)