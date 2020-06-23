All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5202 Noble Ave 208

5202 N Noble Ave · No Longer Available
Location

5202 N Noble Ave, Los Angeles, CA 91411
Sherman Oaks

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
dogs allowed
pet friendly
LARGE, BEAUTIFULLY REMODELED 2 + 2 in SHERMAN OAKS - Property Id: 96042

Spacious 2nd floor corner apartment (on corner of Noble & Magnolia).
Prime Sherman Oaks location near freeways, restaurants and shopping.

Wood plank flooring.
Granite counter tops.
Stainless steel appliances - gas stove, microwave & dishwasher.

Central air & heat, fireplace.
Tons of closet space - walk-in closet in master, mirrored closet doors in 2nd bedroom.
2 balconies.
Gated 2-car parking, gated entry, pool, on-site laundry.

Please call/text the manager at 818-259-3693 for an appointment to see this lovely apartment.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/96042
Property Id 96042

(RLNE4646710)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5202 Noble Ave 208 have any available units?
5202 Noble Ave 208 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5202 Noble Ave 208 have?
Some of 5202 Noble Ave 208's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5202 Noble Ave 208 currently offering any rent specials?
5202 Noble Ave 208 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5202 Noble Ave 208 pet-friendly?
Yes, 5202 Noble Ave 208 is pet friendly.
Does 5202 Noble Ave 208 offer parking?
Yes, 5202 Noble Ave 208 offers parking.
Does 5202 Noble Ave 208 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5202 Noble Ave 208 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5202 Noble Ave 208 have a pool?
Yes, 5202 Noble Ave 208 has a pool.
Does 5202 Noble Ave 208 have accessible units?
No, 5202 Noble Ave 208 does not have accessible units.
Does 5202 Noble Ave 208 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5202 Noble Ave 208 has units with dishwashers.
