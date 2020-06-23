5202 Noble Ave 208

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed

LARGE, BEAUTIFULLY REMODELED 2 + 2 in SHERMAN OAKS - Property Id: 96042



Spacious 2nd floor corner apartment (on corner of Noble & Magnolia).

Prime Sherman Oaks location near freeways, restaurants and shopping.



Wood plank flooring.

Granite counter tops.

Stainless steel appliances - gas stove, microwave & dishwasher.



Central air & heat, fireplace.

Tons of closet space - walk-in closet in master, mirrored closet doors in 2nd bedroom.

2 balconies.

Gated 2-car parking, gated entry, pool, on-site laundry.



Please call/text the manager at 818-259-3693 for an appointment to see this lovely apartment.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/96042

