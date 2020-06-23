5202 Noble Ave 208

Amenities
LARGE, BEAUTIFULLY REMODELED 2 + 2 in SHERMAN OAKS - Property Id: 96042
Spacious 2nd floor corner apartment (on corner of Noble & Magnolia).
Prime Sherman Oaks location near freeways, restaurants and shopping.
Wood plank flooring.
Granite counter tops.
Stainless steel appliances - gas stove, microwave & dishwasher.
Central air & heat, fireplace.
Tons of closet space - walk-in closet in master, mirrored closet doors in 2nd bedroom.
2 balconies.
Gated 2-car parking, gated entry, pool, on-site laundry.
Please call/text the manager at 818-259-3693 for an appointment to see this lovely apartment.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/96042
