5202 NOBLE AVE. 202

SPACIOUS, BEAUTIFULLY REMODELED 2 brdm + 2 bathrm - Property Id: 67355
BEAUTIFUL, REMODELED, 2 BEDROOM CORNER APARTMENT, IN A PRIME SHERMAN OAKS LOCATION. One of the best values in Sherman Oaks!
Wood inspired flooring.
Gas stove, built-in microwave, dishwasher.
Granite counter tops.
Mirrored closet doors in the master.
Walk-in closet in the 2nd bedroom.
Ceiling fan/light.
Central A/C, Fireplace, tons of closet space, gated entry, gated parking.
Family owned and operated. We have many tenants who have lived here a long time because we care!
Good credit and proof of income is required.
Please call or text the manager, Rolando, at 818-259-3693 for an appointment to see this lovely apartment.
(currently being udpated; photos are of a similar apt.)
