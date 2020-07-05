5202 NOBLE AVE. 202

Amenities

granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed parking recently renovated

SPACIOUS, BEAUTIFULLY REMODELED 2 brdm + 2 bathrm - Property Id: 67355



BEAUTIFUL, REMODELED, 2 BEDROOM CORNER APARTMENT, IN A PRIME SHERMAN OAKS LOCATION. One of the best values in Sherman Oaks!



Wood inspired flooring.

Gas stove, built-in microwave, dishwasher.

Granite counter tops.

Mirrored closet doors in the master.

Walk-in closet in the 2nd bedroom.

Ceiling fan/light.



Central A/C, Fireplace, tons of closet space, gated entry, gated parking.



Family owned and operated. We have many tenants who have lived here a long time because we care!



Good credit and proof of income is required.



Please call or text the manager, Rolando, at 818-259-3693 for an appointment to see this lovely apartment.



(currently being udpated; photos are of a similar apt.)

