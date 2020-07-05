All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 5202 NOBLE AVE. 202.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
5202 NOBLE AVE. 202
Last updated October 21 2019 at 1:54 PM

5202 NOBLE AVE. 202

5202 Noble Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Sherman Oaks
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5202 Noble Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91411
Sherman Oaks

Amenities

granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
dogs allowed
pet friendly
SPACIOUS, BEAUTIFULLY REMODELED 2 brdm + 2 bathrm - Property Id: 67355

BEAUTIFUL, REMODELED, 2 BEDROOM CORNER APARTMENT, IN A PRIME SHERMAN OAKS LOCATION. One of the best values in Sherman Oaks!

Wood inspired flooring.
Gas stove, built-in microwave, dishwasher.
Granite counter tops.
Mirrored closet doors in the master.
Walk-in closet in the 2nd bedroom.
Ceiling fan/light.

Central A/C, Fireplace, tons of closet space, gated entry, gated parking.

Family owned and operated. We have many tenants who have lived here a long time because we care!

Good credit and proof of income is required.

Please call or text the manager, Rolando, at 818-259-3693 for an appointment to see this lovely apartment.

(currently being udpated; photos are of a similar apt.)
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/67355p
Property Id 67355

(RLNE5185805)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5202 NOBLE AVE. 202 have any available units?
5202 NOBLE AVE. 202 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5202 NOBLE AVE. 202 have?
Some of 5202 NOBLE AVE. 202's amenities include granite counters, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5202 NOBLE AVE. 202 currently offering any rent specials?
5202 NOBLE AVE. 202 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5202 NOBLE AVE. 202 pet-friendly?
Yes, 5202 NOBLE AVE. 202 is pet friendly.
Does 5202 NOBLE AVE. 202 offer parking?
Yes, 5202 NOBLE AVE. 202 offers parking.
Does 5202 NOBLE AVE. 202 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5202 NOBLE AVE. 202 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5202 NOBLE AVE. 202 have a pool?
No, 5202 NOBLE AVE. 202 does not have a pool.
Does 5202 NOBLE AVE. 202 have accessible units?
No, 5202 NOBLE AVE. 202 does not have accessible units.
Does 5202 NOBLE AVE. 202 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5202 NOBLE AVE. 202 has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Modera West LA
5901 Center Dr
Los Angeles, CA 90045
Piero
616 St Paul Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90017
nVe at Fairfax
636 North Fairfax Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90036
AVA Hollywood at La Pietra Place
6677 California Highway 2
Los Angeles, CA 90038
Harbor Terrace Apartments
441 W 3rd St
Los Angeles, CA 90731
The Mansfield at Miracle Mile
5100 Wilshire Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90036
Woodland House
22035 Burbank Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91367
501 Mariposa
501 South Mariposa Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90020

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College