Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

517 AVONDALE Avenue

517 Avondale Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

517 Avondale Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90049
Brentwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
A colonial style house with a Shabby Chic edge, makes this home a very special retreat near to the beaches and Santa Monica coastline. One enters through fragrant gardens of lavender, roses and herbs into a charming country style haven filled with lots of light, tasteful furnishings, soothing art and beaded chandeliers. It has an open plan living room/dining room seating 8, opening onto the garden through glass verandah doors. Media area for family viewing plus a fully equipped kitchen, outdoor dining area as well as a saline pool and jacuzzi. 3 bedrooms upstairs - the romantic master suite with balcony overlooking pool, plus 2 queen bedrooms which share a bathroom. A 4th full bedroom is on the ground floor with own bathroom. Avail July 1

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 517 AVONDALE Avenue have any available units?
517 AVONDALE Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 517 AVONDALE Avenue have?
Some of 517 AVONDALE Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 517 AVONDALE Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
517 AVONDALE Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 517 AVONDALE Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 517 AVONDALE Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 517 AVONDALE Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 517 AVONDALE Avenue offers parking.
Does 517 AVONDALE Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 517 AVONDALE Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 517 AVONDALE Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 517 AVONDALE Avenue has a pool.
Does 517 AVONDALE Avenue have accessible units?
No, 517 AVONDALE Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 517 AVONDALE Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 517 AVONDALE Avenue has units with dishwashers.
