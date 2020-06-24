517 AVONDALE Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool

A colonial style house with a Shabby Chic edge, makes this home a very special retreat near to the beaches and Santa Monica coastline. One enters through fragrant gardens of lavender, roses and herbs into a charming country style haven filled with lots of light, tasteful furnishings, soothing art and beaded chandeliers. It has an open plan living room/dining room seating 8, opening onto the garden through glass verandah doors. Media area for family viewing plus a fully equipped kitchen, outdoor dining area as well as a saline pool and jacuzzi. 3 bedrooms upstairs - the romantic master suite with balcony overlooking pool, plus 2 queen bedrooms which share a bathroom. A 4th full bedroom is on the ground floor with own bathroom. Avail July 1