Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors recently renovated pool range

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities pool

Beautiful 2 bedroom 2 bathroom apartment in Encino! This lovely first-floor unit features a large living room with closet, open kitchen with a stove, a balcony, and a pool. The bathrooms are updated, and the unit has vinyl wooden flooring throughout. This property is located near the 101 freeway, Tarzana Square Shopping Center on Ventura, and Crespi Carmelite High School, and more!