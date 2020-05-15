All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated November 19 2019 at 6:05 AM

5164 Gloria Avenue

5164 Gloria Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5164 Gloria Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91436
Encino

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
new construction
pet friendly
New Construction in prime Encino location! Soft Modern aesthetic in perfect harmony w/ luxurious fixtures & finishes result in the fineness of this home. Open floor plan illuminated by large windows & glass sliding pocket doors take you through every architectural expense & detail this home encompasses. Walking in, you are greeted by a 23’ high ceiling giving you a taste of the luxury that awaits. Formal living room, & dining room which lead to a private covered patio, later separated w/ a bold fireplace wall that leads you to a family room & Chefs kitchen w/ top of the line Miele appliances, two dishwashers, built in double convection & steam ovens, 6 burner range w/ griddle, built in coffee machine, microwave, 2 large islands, & 2 sinks. Large s pocket doors lead you to an entertainers backyard w/ a salt water pool & spa, stunning hardscaping & an abundance of grass space. 5 Ensuite Bedrooms, w/ one being located on the first floor for convenience. Master suite replicates the indoor/outdoor environment the home perfects w/sliding pocket doors that open to a large private deck. Master Bath entertains dual sinks, makeup vanity, freestanding kohler hydrotherapy tub, large walk in marble shower, & walk in closet. Additional amenities include dual CAT 6, security system, surround sound, LED lighting, smart home compatibilities & so much more. From coveted K-8 Hesby Oaks School District location, to the endless luxurious features this home is a must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 1000
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5164 Gloria Avenue have any available units?
5164 Gloria Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5164 Gloria Avenue have?
Some of 5164 Gloria Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5164 Gloria Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5164 Gloria Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5164 Gloria Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 5164 Gloria Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 5164 Gloria Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5164 Gloria Avenue offers parking.
Does 5164 Gloria Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5164 Gloria Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5164 Gloria Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 5164 Gloria Avenue has a pool.
Does 5164 Gloria Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5164 Gloria Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5164 Gloria Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5164 Gloria Avenue has units with dishwashers.
