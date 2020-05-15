5164 Gloria Avenue

Amenities
New Construction in prime Encino location! Soft Modern aesthetic in perfect harmony w/ luxurious fixtures & finishes result in the fineness of this home. Open floor plan illuminated by large windows & glass sliding pocket doors take you through every architectural expense & detail this home encompasses. Walking in, you are greeted by a 23’ high ceiling giving you a taste of the luxury that awaits. Formal living room, & dining room which lead to a private covered patio, later separated w/ a bold fireplace wall that leads you to a family room & Chefs kitchen w/ top of the line Miele appliances, two dishwashers, built in double convection & steam ovens, 6 burner range w/ griddle, built in coffee machine, microwave, 2 large islands, & 2 sinks. Large s pocket doors lead you to an entertainers backyard w/ a salt water pool & spa, stunning hardscaping & an abundance of grass space. 5 Ensuite Bedrooms, w/ one being located on the first floor for convenience. Master suite replicates the indoor/outdoor environment the home perfects w/sliding pocket doors that open to a large private deck. Master Bath entertains dual sinks, makeup vanity, freestanding kohler hydrotherapy tub, large walk in marble shower, & walk in closet. Additional amenities include dual CAT 6, security system, surround sound, LED lighting, smart home compatibilities & so much more. From coveted K-8 Hesby Oaks School District location, to the endless luxurious features this home is a must see!