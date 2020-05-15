5164 Gloria Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly new construction garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub new construction pet friendly

New Construction in prime Encino location! Soft Modern aesthetic in perfect harmony w/ luxurious fixtures & finishes result in the fineness of this home. Open floor plan illuminated by large windows & glass sliding pocket doors take you through every architectural expense & detail this home encompasses. Walking in, you are greeted by a 23’ high ceiling giving you a taste of the luxury that awaits. Formal living room, & dining room which lead to a private covered patio, later separated w/ a bold fireplace wall that leads you to a family room & Chefs kitchen w/ top of the line Miele appliances, two dishwashers, built in double convection & steam ovens, 6 burner range w/ griddle, built in coffee machine, microwave, 2 large islands, & 2 sinks. Large s pocket doors lead you to an entertainers backyard w/ a salt water pool & spa, stunning hardscaping & an abundance of grass space. 5 Ensuite Bedrooms, w/ one being located on the first floor for convenience. Master suite replicates the indoor/outdoor environment the home perfects w/sliding pocket doors that open to a large private deck. Master Bath entertains dual sinks, makeup vanity, freestanding kohler hydrotherapy tub, large walk in marble shower, & walk in closet. Additional amenities include dual CAT 6, security system, surround sound, LED lighting, smart home compatibilities & so much more. From coveted K-8 Hesby Oaks School District location, to the endless luxurious features this home is a must see!