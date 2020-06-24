All apartments in Los Angeles
516 BOCCACCIO Avenue

516 Boccaccio Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

516 Boccaccio Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90291
Venice

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
bocce court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
bocce court
parking
garage
Bright and airy corner unit in prime location with 3 bedrooms, 2 bath in approx 1,200 sqft. Modern black roller mesh blinds allow you to adjust the ambient light. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout. Wood burning fireplace in living room. The open floorplan kitchen features refrigerator, stove, over the range microwave, and dishwasher. There is also an in-unit washer/dryer. A large private balcony off the living room overlooks a quiet tree lined street and there is always a nice breeze flowing through. The bedrooms are of equal size and have full size closets. One of the bedrooms has its own private balcony. This four-unit this building has a fantastic roof deck with 360 degree views of the city. Underneath are two tandem parking spots, in a gated semi-underground garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 516 BOCCACCIO Avenue have any available units?
516 BOCCACCIO Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 516 BOCCACCIO Avenue have?
Some of 516 BOCCACCIO Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 516 BOCCACCIO Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
516 BOCCACCIO Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 516 BOCCACCIO Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 516 BOCCACCIO Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 516 BOCCACCIO Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 516 BOCCACCIO Avenue offers parking.
Does 516 BOCCACCIO Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 516 BOCCACCIO Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 516 BOCCACCIO Avenue have a pool?
No, 516 BOCCACCIO Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 516 BOCCACCIO Avenue have accessible units?
No, 516 BOCCACCIO Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 516 BOCCACCIO Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 516 BOCCACCIO Avenue has units with dishwashers.

