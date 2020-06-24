516 BOCCACCIO Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities bocce court parking garage

Bright and airy corner unit in prime location with 3 bedrooms, 2 bath in approx 1,200 sqft. Modern black roller mesh blinds allow you to adjust the ambient light. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout. Wood burning fireplace in living room. The open floorplan kitchen features refrigerator, stove, over the range microwave, and dishwasher. There is also an in-unit washer/dryer. A large private balcony off the living room overlooks a quiet tree lined street and there is always a nice breeze flowing through. The bedrooms are of equal size and have full size closets. One of the bedrooms has its own private balcony. This four-unit this building has a fantastic roof deck with 360 degree views of the city. Underneath are two tandem parking spots, in a gated semi-underground garage.