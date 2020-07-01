5143 Densmore Avenue

Amenities

Spacious pool home in one of Encino's most desirable neighborhoods. This unique property features 2800 square feet of living space in a single level home. Amenities of this lovely home include solar panels, wood floors, recessed lighting, French doors, plantation shutters and built ins. The living room opens to a lushly landscaped yard with pool, spa, and waterfall creating the perfect flow for indoor/outdoor entertaining. There is a formal dining room and an eat-in kitchen with center island, indoor grill, and granite counters. The large family room has a beautiful fireplace. An updated en-suite bath with oversized shower and separate bathtub enhances the master suite. Centrally located and close to major freeways, close to Ventura blvds amazing restaurants and shops. Rent includes electricity, pool man and Gardner.