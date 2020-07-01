All apartments in Los Angeles
Location

5143 Densmore Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91436
Encino

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
Spacious pool home in one of Encino's most desirable neighborhoods. This unique property features 2800 square feet of living space in a single level home. Amenities of this lovely home include solar panels, wood floors, recessed lighting, French doors, plantation shutters and built ins. The living room opens to a lushly landscaped yard with pool, spa, and waterfall creating the perfect flow for indoor/outdoor entertaining. There is a formal dining room and an eat-in kitchen with center island, indoor grill, and granite counters. The large family room has a beautiful fireplace. An updated en-suite bath with oversized shower and separate bathtub enhances the master suite. Centrally located and close to major freeways, close to Ventura blvds amazing restaurants and shops. Rent includes electricity, pool man and Gardner.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5143 Densmore Avenue have any available units?
5143 Densmore Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5143 Densmore Avenue have?
Some of 5143 Densmore Avenue's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5143 Densmore Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5143 Densmore Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5143 Densmore Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5143 Densmore Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 5143 Densmore Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5143 Densmore Avenue offers parking.
Does 5143 Densmore Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5143 Densmore Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5143 Densmore Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 5143 Densmore Avenue has a pool.
Does 5143 Densmore Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5143 Densmore Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5143 Densmore Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5143 Densmore Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

