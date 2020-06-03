5137 Chimineas Ave.

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking pool

Gorgeous 4 Br 2.5 Ba South of the Boulevard - Priced to move. This one won't last long!



Wonderful Entertainment Home south of The Boulevard close to El Caballero Country Club. This beautiful property has been completely redone and features 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. The welcoming entry hall leads to a spacious great room and gourmet kitchen with granite counter tops, beautiful back splash and all brand new kitchen appliances. The great rooms open floor plan is bright and spacious with an abundance of light that leads to the backyard pool. This house features new floors, paint inside and out, new ceiling fans throughout, widened driveway/carport for parking and much more. Centrally located to schools, restaurants, and shopping centers.



No Pets Allowed



