Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

5137 Chimineas Ave.

5137 Chimineas Avenue · (818) 727-0100
Location

5137 Chimineas Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91356
Tarzana

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 5137 Chimineas Ave. · Avail. now

$4,200

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1783 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
carport
recently renovated
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
Gorgeous 4 Br 2.5 Ba South of the Boulevard - Priced to move. This one won't last long!

Wonderful Entertainment Home south of The Boulevard close to El Caballero Country Club. This beautiful property has been completely redone and features 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. The welcoming entry hall leads to a spacious great room and gourmet kitchen with granite counter tops, beautiful back splash and all brand new kitchen appliances. The great rooms open floor plan is bright and spacious with an abundance of light that leads to the backyard pool. This house features new floors, paint inside and out, new ceiling fans throughout, widened driveway/carport for parking and much more. Centrally located to schools, restaurants, and shopping centers.

Call us or request more information today!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5855086)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5137 Chimineas Ave. have any available units?
5137 Chimineas Ave. has a unit available for $4,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5137 Chimineas Ave. have?
Some of 5137 Chimineas Ave.'s amenities include granite counters, carport, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5137 Chimineas Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
5137 Chimineas Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5137 Chimineas Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 5137 Chimineas Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 5137 Chimineas Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 5137 Chimineas Ave. offers parking.
Does 5137 Chimineas Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5137 Chimineas Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5137 Chimineas Ave. have a pool?
Yes, 5137 Chimineas Ave. has a pool.
Does 5137 Chimineas Ave. have accessible units?
No, 5137 Chimineas Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 5137 Chimineas Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 5137 Chimineas Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
