Los Angeles, CA
5136 Noble
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5136 Noble

5136 N Noble Ave · No Longer Available
Location

5136 N Noble Ave, Los Angeles, CA 91403
Sherman Oaks

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
WONDERFUL SHERMAN OAKS HOUSE!!! Really sweet and spacious 2-bedroom house and lot with hardwood floors and French doors in a great neighborhood. HUGE DOUBLE BACKYARD -- really!!! -- including large deck for entertaining and separate gazebo-type sitting area. Large attached single garage with double-doors on opposite end to separate paved side area for additional work space, storage of sport vehicles, or other use (e.g. basketball). Blooming wisteria in springtime. Tons of roses still blooming. Butterflies and hummingbirds. Close to the Galleria with easy access to the 101, 405 and the Westside via Sepulveda or Beverly Glen. Available immediately. Stove / Washer / Dryer / Refrigerator / Gardener / Maid Service included. RING video doorbell equipped. Central Air/ Heat. Owner also will pay a portion of water bill to ensure landscaping is maintained. $3350 per month. Short-term rental okay. Currently unfurnished; owner will furnish upon request (price is for furnished; $3150 if not). Maid service also available. (Price neg.) Six-month lease preferred. Will consider pet. Contact OPEN HOUSE Sunday (August 19) 12-5.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5136 Noble have any available units?
5136 Noble doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5136 Noble have?
Some of 5136 Noble's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5136 Noble currently offering any rent specials?
5136 Noble is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5136 Noble pet-friendly?
Yes, 5136 Noble is pet friendly.
Does 5136 Noble offer parking?
Yes, 5136 Noble offers parking.
Does 5136 Noble have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5136 Noble offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5136 Noble have a pool?
No, 5136 Noble does not have a pool.
Does 5136 Noble have accessible units?
No, 5136 Noble does not have accessible units.
Does 5136 Noble have units with dishwashers?
No, 5136 Noble does not have units with dishwashers.
