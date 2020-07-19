5134 Ithaca Ave

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors patio / balcony range w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities carport parking garage

This lovely two-bedroom townhome is located in the LA-32 neighborhood in Los Angeles, California. It is a thirty-seven minute walk from the San Bernardino Line at the Cal State LA Metrolink Station stop. It is also conveniently situated within walking distance to retaurants, grocery stores, and pharmacies. Inside, the home features rich hardwood flooring all throughout with the bathroom having more durable tiled flooring. If cooking is a hobby of yours then you will definitely have a great time in this lovely kitchen surrounded by dark and stylish cabinets and drawers, custom tiled countertops and backsplash, and ready-to-use stainless steel appliances. The bedrooms are nice and spacious with plenty of closet storage space. Thanks to carefully-placed lighting fixtures and tall windows that allow ample natural light to enter, the whole place feels bright and sun-filled during the day and well-lit even at night. Added into that this property has 1 car garage and 1 carport for parking.



Nearby parks:

Reeder Field, Jesse Owens Track And Field and Rose Hill Playground



Nearby Schools:

L.A. County High School For The Arts - 0.73 miles, 9/10

Alliance Marc & Eva Stern Math And Science - 0.73 miles, 8/10

El Sereno Middle School - 0.51 miles, 5/10

Sierra Park Elementary School - 0.7 miles, 4/10



Bus lines:

DASH El Sereno/City Terrace - 0.1 miles

76 Metro Local Line - 0.1 miles

256 Metro Local Line - 0.3 miles



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4592624)