All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 5134 Ithaca Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
5134 Ithaca Ave
Last updated March 23 2019 at 4:13 PM

5134 Ithaca Ave

5134 E Ithaca Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

5134 E Ithaca Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90032
LA-32

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
garage
This lovely two-bedroom townhome is located in the LA-32 neighborhood in Los Angeles, California. It is a thirty-seven minute walk from the San Bernardino Line at the Cal State LA Metrolink Station stop. It is also conveniently situated within walking distance to retaurants, grocery stores, and pharmacies. Inside, the home features rich hardwood flooring all throughout with the bathroom having more durable tiled flooring. If cooking is a hobby of yours then you will definitely have a great time in this lovely kitchen surrounded by dark and stylish cabinets and drawers, custom tiled countertops and backsplash, and ready-to-use stainless steel appliances. The bedrooms are nice and spacious with plenty of closet storage space. Thanks to carefully-placed lighting fixtures and tall windows that allow ample natural light to enter, the whole place feels bright and sun-filled during the day and well-lit even at night. Added into that this property has 1 car garage and 1 carport for parking.

Nearby parks:
Reeder Field, Jesse Owens Track And Field and Rose Hill Playground

Nearby Schools:
L.A. County High School For The Arts - 0.73 miles, 9/10
Alliance Marc & Eva Stern Math And Science - 0.73 miles, 8/10
El Sereno Middle School - 0.51 miles, 5/10
Sierra Park Elementary School - 0.7 miles, 4/10

Bus lines:
DASH El Sereno/City Terrace - 0.1 miles
76 Metro Local Line - 0.1 miles
256 Metro Local Line - 0.3 miles

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4592624)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5134 Ithaca Ave have any available units?
5134 Ithaca Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5134 Ithaca Ave have?
Some of 5134 Ithaca Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5134 Ithaca Ave currently offering any rent specials?
5134 Ithaca Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5134 Ithaca Ave pet-friendly?
No, 5134 Ithaca Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 5134 Ithaca Ave offer parking?
Yes, 5134 Ithaca Ave offers parking.
Does 5134 Ithaca Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5134 Ithaca Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5134 Ithaca Ave have a pool?
No, 5134 Ithaca Ave does not have a pool.
Does 5134 Ithaca Ave have accessible units?
No, 5134 Ithaca Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 5134 Ithaca Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5134 Ithaca Ave has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Westside on Bundy
1661 S Bundy Dr
Los Angeles, CA 90025
Radius Koreatown
680 S Berendo St
Los Angeles, CA 90005
Belle Fontaine
4077 Glencoe Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90292
The Flat
750 Garland Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Chateau Encino
5447 White Oak Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91316
LA Plaza Village
555 North Spring Street
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Delta
1616 Delta Street
Los Angeles, CA 90026
501 Mariposa
501 South Mariposa Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90020

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CACosta Mesa, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Los AngelesNorth HollywoodWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReyNorthridge
Sherman OaksHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College