All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 5133 Maplwood.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
5133 Maplwood
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

5133 Maplwood

5133 Maplewood Ave · (323) 686-2711
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Greater Wilshire
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5133 Maplewood Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90004
Greater Wilshire

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 2.5 baths, $3600 · Avail. Aug 1

$3,600

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1350 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
extra storage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Available 08/01/20 Maplewood - Property Id: 316520

Completed in 2020 this 2 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom tri-level townhouse is located in one of the hottest areas of Los Angeles, Larchmont Village. With a Walk Score of 88 you're on your way to walkable living! Just minutes from Paramount Studios, Downtown Larchmont and many of LA's top eateries makes this property the place to live! This townhouse style unit has a 2 car attached oversized tandem parking garage with extra storage on the lower level. As you move up to the second floor you will find the living area, half bath and open kitchen. Moving up to the third floor you will two generous size ensuite bedrooms and stackable laundry closet for the ultimate privacy. This unit offers upgraded wood flooring, custom tile kitchen backsplash, shaker white cabinetry and custom bathroom designs. Amenities supplied are a Stove, Refrigerator, Dishwasher and Microwave.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/5133-maplwood-los-angeles-ca/316520
Property Id 316520

(RLNE5959529)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5133 Maplwood have any available units?
5133 Maplwood has a unit available for $3,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5133 Maplwood have?
Some of 5133 Maplwood's amenities include hardwood floors, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5133 Maplwood currently offering any rent specials?
5133 Maplwood is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5133 Maplwood pet-friendly?
Yes, 5133 Maplwood is pet friendly.
Does 5133 Maplwood offer parking?
Yes, 5133 Maplwood offers parking.
Does 5133 Maplwood have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5133 Maplwood does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5133 Maplwood have a pool?
No, 5133 Maplwood does not have a pool.
Does 5133 Maplwood have accessible units?
No, 5133 Maplwood does not have accessible units.
Does 5133 Maplwood have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5133 Maplwood has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 5133 Maplwood?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Onyx Apartments
424 W Pico Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90014
Versailles Koreatown
918 S Oxford Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90006
AXIS
1200 S Broadway
Los Angeles, CA 90015
The Summit Apartments
7266 Franklin Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90046
8575 Pickford St
8575 Pickford Street
Los Angeles, CA 90035
9337 National Blvd
9337 National Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90034
NMS Warner Center
21021 Vanowen St
Los Angeles, CA 91303
Wilshire Royale
2619 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90057

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CACosta Mesa, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Los AngelesNorth HollywoodWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReyNorthridge
Sherman OaksHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity