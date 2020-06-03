5133 Maplwood

Amenities

Completed in 2020 this 2 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom tri-level townhouse is located in one of the hottest areas of Los Angeles, Larchmont Village. With a Walk Score of 88 you're on your way to walkable living! Just minutes from Paramount Studios, Downtown Larchmont and many of LA's top eateries makes this property the place to live! This townhouse style unit has a 2 car attached oversized tandem parking garage with extra storage on the lower level. As you move up to the second floor you will find the living area, half bath and open kitchen. Moving up to the third floor you will two generous size ensuite bedrooms and stackable laundry closet for the ultimate privacy. This unit offers upgraded wood flooring, custom tile kitchen backsplash, shaker white cabinetry and custom bathroom designs. Amenities supplied are a Stove, Refrigerator, Dishwasher and Microwave.

