5129 Newcastle Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5129 Newcastle Avenue

5129 N Newcastle Ave · No Longer Available
Location

5129 N Newcastle Ave, Los Angeles, CA 91316
Encino

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This charming 3BD/2BA mid-century ranch home located South of Ventura Boulevard is a true gem! Upon entering the home, you are welcomed into the living room with plenty of natural light, warm-tone hardwood floors and plenty of space for the whole family to gather. Recessed lighting and crown molding throughout provide a seamless transition into the dining area and kitchen. The recently remodeled kitchen features custom cabinets, granite counter tops, and stainless steel appliances and fixtures. The spacious master bedroom has private access to the beautifully landscaped back yard, and the luxurious master bathroom features a stunning vanity with dual-sinks, a modern freestanding tub, and a separate shower. Built-in speakers, a covered patio, and a sizable back yard make this home a delightful place for family gatherings. Complete with detached garage ideal for an ADU (additional dwelling unit) for supplemental income or PERFECT in law suite. Situated in a quiet, family-friendly neighborhood south of Ventura Boulevard, you’ll be walking distance from local grocery stores, shopping centers, and some of the best restaurants in town. Commuting is a breeze as the 101 & 405 freeways are just minutes away, and a bevy of local parks offer all the recreation you could ask for. If you’re looking for the perfect “Goldilocks” blend of suburban living while still being close to everything the city has to offer, this is the home for you!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5129 Newcastle Avenue have any available units?
5129 Newcastle Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5129 Newcastle Avenue have?
Some of 5129 Newcastle Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5129 Newcastle Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5129 Newcastle Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5129 Newcastle Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5129 Newcastle Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 5129 Newcastle Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5129 Newcastle Avenue offers parking.
Does 5129 Newcastle Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5129 Newcastle Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5129 Newcastle Avenue have a pool?
No, 5129 Newcastle Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5129 Newcastle Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5129 Newcastle Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5129 Newcastle Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5129 Newcastle Avenue has units with dishwashers.
