5129 Newcastle Avenue

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors ice maker microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

This charming 3BD/2BA mid-century ranch home located South of Ventura Boulevard is a true gem! Upon entering the home, you are welcomed into the living room with plenty of natural light, warm-tone hardwood floors and plenty of space for the whole family to gather. Recessed lighting and crown molding throughout provide a seamless transition into the dining area and kitchen. The recently remodeled kitchen features custom cabinets, granite counter tops, and stainless steel appliances and fixtures. The spacious master bedroom has private access to the beautifully landscaped back yard, and the luxurious master bathroom features a stunning vanity with dual-sinks, a modern freestanding tub, and a separate shower. Built-in speakers, a covered patio, and a sizable back yard make this home a delightful place for family gatherings. Complete with detached garage ideal for an ADU (additional dwelling unit) for supplemental income or PERFECT in law suite. Situated in a quiet, family-friendly neighborhood south of Ventura Boulevard, you’ll be walking distance from local grocery stores, shopping centers, and some of the best restaurants in town. Commuting is a breeze as the 101 & 405 freeways are just minutes away, and a bevy of local parks offer all the recreation you could ask for. If you’re looking for the perfect “Goldilocks” blend of suburban living while still being close to everything the city has to offer, this is the home for you!