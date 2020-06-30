5127 Vesper Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking bbq/grill garage hot tub

Beautiful single-story home with an open floor plan located at the end of a cul-de-sac. Open concept has large living, dining, and den that opens out to expansive backyard beautifully landscaped. Yard features a large covered entertaining area, built-in grill and expanded bar, great flow for entertaining. Plenty of room for backyard activities. Master Suite features a new large spa-like bathroom addition with separate stand-alone tub and shower, plus a HUGE Dream Walk-in Closet. 2 additional bedrooms and an updated kitchen make this a wonderful opportunity to live in Sherman Oaks. Garage has excellent storage with built-in wall cabinets. Very close-bye to the Ventura Strip with many restaurants, shopping centers, entertainment, and tremendous nightlife. Very close access to the 405 and 101 freeway.



FYI: Credit Score must be 725 or above.

Pets allowed at 20lbs or less.

Pet Fees will be charged $100 monthly.

Please do not bother Tenant, as the property is still vacant.

