5127 Vesper Ave

Beautiful Family Home in Sherman Oaks! - Property Id: 230171
Beautiful single-story home with an open floor plan located at the end of a cul-de-sac. Open concept has large living, dining, and den that opens out to expansive backyard beautifully landscaped. Yard features a large covered entertaining area, built-in grill and expanded bar, great flow for entertaining. Plenty of room for backyard activities. Master Suite features a new large spa-like bathroom addition with separate stand-alone tub and shower, plus a HUGE Dream Walk-in Closet. 2 additional bedrooms and an updated kitchen make this a wonderful opportunity to live in Sherman Oaks. Garage has excellent storage with built-in wall cabinets. Very close-bye to the Ventura Strip with many restaurants, shopping centers, entertainment, and tremendous nightlife. Very close access to the 405 and 101 freeway.
FYI: Credit Score must be 725 or above.
Pets allowed at 20lbs or less.
Pet Fees will be charged $100 monthly.
Please do not bother Tenant, as the property is still vacant.
