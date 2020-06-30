All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated May 16 2020 at 12:11 PM

5127 Vesper Ave

5127 Vesper Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5127 Vesper Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91403
Sherman Oaks

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Beautiful Family Home in Sherman Oaks! - Property Id: 230171

Beautiful single-story home with an open floor plan located at the end of a cul-de-sac. Open concept has large living, dining, and den that opens out to expansive backyard beautifully landscaped. Yard features a large covered entertaining area, built-in grill and expanded bar, great flow for entertaining. Plenty of room for backyard activities. Master Suite features a new large spa-like bathroom addition with separate stand-alone tub and shower, plus a HUGE Dream Walk-in Closet. 2 additional bedrooms and an updated kitchen make this a wonderful opportunity to live in Sherman Oaks. Garage has excellent storage with built-in wall cabinets. Very close-bye to the Ventura Strip with many restaurants, shopping centers, entertainment, and tremendous nightlife. Very close access to the 405 and 101 freeway.

FYI: Credit Score must be 725 or above.
Pets allowed at 20lbs or less.
Pet Fees will be charged $100 monthly.
Please do not bother Tenant, as the property is still vacant.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/230171
Property Id 230171

(RLNE5710734)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5127 Vesper Ave have any available units?
5127 Vesper Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5127 Vesper Ave have?
Some of 5127 Vesper Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5127 Vesper Ave currently offering any rent specials?
5127 Vesper Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5127 Vesper Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 5127 Vesper Ave is pet friendly.
Does 5127 Vesper Ave offer parking?
Yes, 5127 Vesper Ave offers parking.
Does 5127 Vesper Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5127 Vesper Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5127 Vesper Ave have a pool?
No, 5127 Vesper Ave does not have a pool.
Does 5127 Vesper Ave have accessible units?
No, 5127 Vesper Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 5127 Vesper Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5127 Vesper Ave has units with dishwashers.

