All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 5125 South Wilton Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
5125 South Wilton Place
Last updated March 25 2019 at 11:13 AM

5125 South Wilton Place

5125 South Wilton Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

5125 South Wilton Place, Los Angeles, CA 90062
Congress Central

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
carport
clubhouse
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
tennis court
Remodeled Craftsman house located in a quiet South Los Angeles neighborhood central to all LA has to offer. This 1912 home has been renovated with all modern amentities including a chef s kitchen, central heat/AC, laundry room, new flooring, etc. Tastefully decorated, the home is fully furnished with a full size bed in BR-1, queen bed in BR-2, dressers, a daybed, and sofa in the Living room, kitchen table, bar stools, and more
Remodeled Craftsman house located in a quiet South Los Angeles neighborhood central to all LA has to offer. This 1912 home has been renovated with all modern amentities including a chef s kitchen, central heat/AC, laundry room, new flooring, etc. Tastefully decorated, the home is fully furnished with a full size bed in BR-1, queen bed in BR-2, dressers, a daybed, and sofa in the Living room, kitchen table, bar stools, and more

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5125 South Wilton Place have any available units?
5125 South Wilton Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5125 South Wilton Place have?
Some of 5125 South Wilton Place's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5125 South Wilton Place currently offering any rent specials?
5125 South Wilton Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5125 South Wilton Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 5125 South Wilton Place is pet friendly.
Does 5125 South Wilton Place offer parking?
Yes, 5125 South Wilton Place offers parking.
Does 5125 South Wilton Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5125 South Wilton Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5125 South Wilton Place have a pool?
Yes, 5125 South Wilton Place has a pool.
Does 5125 South Wilton Place have accessible units?
Yes, 5125 South Wilton Place has accessible units.
Does 5125 South Wilton Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5125 South Wilton Place has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Westside on Barry
1253 Barry Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90025
5933 Barton Avenue
5933 Barton Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90038
Eton Warner
6701 Eton Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91303
El Centro Apartments & Bungalows
6200 W Hollywood Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90028
Metro 417
417 S Hill St
Los Angeles, CA 90013
Broadway Palace
1026 S Broadway
Los Angeles, CA 90015
La Belle at Hollywood Tower
6138 Franklin Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90028
South Park Lofts
818 South Grand Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90015

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College