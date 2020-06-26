5122 Newcastle Avenue

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities accessible carport clubhouse doorman elevator gym on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly tennis court

Cute home and separate Guest House located in luxurious Encino. This home is tucked into a quiet, beautiful neighborhood yet still close to all the action and convenience Ventura Blvd. has to offer. Get to the 101 and 405 freeways in 5 minutes! Essential needs all within walking distance or a very short drive, including: Encino Town Center, Sherman Oaks Galleria, Trader Joes, Ralphs, Gelsons, Whole Foods, Rite-Aid, Banks, Hospitals, Pharmacies, Parks, Houses of Worship, Kinkos, Big 5, Public Library, Nestle Elementary School, Crespi High School, Aroma Cafe, Starbucks, Panda Express, Carls Jr. and fine dining restaurants like Delmonico's, Larsen's, Le Sanglier, and historical Sushi Row

