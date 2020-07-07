All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5121 EDGEWOOD PL

5121 W Edgewood Pl · No Longer Available
Location

5121 W Edgewood Pl, Los Angeles, CA 90019
Olympic Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
GORGEOUS! BEAUTIFULLY RENOVATED 1200 SFT, 1920\'S DUPLEX - CENTRAL AIR AND HEAT- SHARED OUTDOOR SPACE
oin us for an \'RSVP ONLY\' Open House!

WHEN: Tuesday 1/22

WHERE: 5121 EDGEWOOD PL

TIME: 1:00pm - 1:30pm

How to RSVP: Please text \"yourname@EDGEWOOD\" to 323-633-0276
This beautifully renovated, vintage duplex is located in Miracle Mile - one of the most coveted spots of LA! What makes this area unique? It\'s super close to LACMA, The Folk Art Museum and The La Brea Tar Pits and just few minutes away from Whole Foods, Trader Joe\'s and the Grove. Right in the middle of everything! Beverly Hills, Santa Monica and Downtown are all near by. Great shops and restos are just a stones throw away.
As you enter the space, you\'ll notice amazing vintage touches like gorgeous, refinished original hardwoods that grace the whole property, and a beautiful decorative fireplace - the centerpiece of the spacious, light filled living room. The modern touches are also sure to please. There is central air and heat and a thoroughly modern, surprisingly large kitchen with plenty of cabinet space, granite counters, fridge, DW and gas stove. There is even a breakfast bar - chat with your friends and fam as you cook up a storm!
The master is large enough for your king sized bed and has plenty of wall space attributing to the walk in closet that flanks the bedroom- No more wondering where to put your bed - You have plenty of options!
The shared backyard features a charming patio set where you can bask in the sun as you drink your morning coffee or host a BBQ for your nearest and dearest.
With an in unit washer/dryer and a single car garage your dream home is now complete.

Available Now
One Year Minimum Lease
One Month\'s Security Deposit
Water Paid
Gas and Electric Paid by Tenant
Pets Considered!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5121 EDGEWOOD PL have any available units?
5121 EDGEWOOD PL doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5121 EDGEWOOD PL have?
Some of 5121 EDGEWOOD PL's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5121 EDGEWOOD PL currently offering any rent specials?
5121 EDGEWOOD PL is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5121 EDGEWOOD PL pet-friendly?
Yes, 5121 EDGEWOOD PL is pet friendly.
Does 5121 EDGEWOOD PL offer parking?
Yes, 5121 EDGEWOOD PL offers parking.
Does 5121 EDGEWOOD PL have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5121 EDGEWOOD PL offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5121 EDGEWOOD PL have a pool?
No, 5121 EDGEWOOD PL does not have a pool.
Does 5121 EDGEWOOD PL have accessible units?
No, 5121 EDGEWOOD PL does not have accessible units.
Does 5121 EDGEWOOD PL have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5121 EDGEWOOD PL has units with dishwashers.

