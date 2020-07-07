Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

GORGEOUS! BEAUTIFULLY RENOVATED 1200 SFT, 1920\'S DUPLEX - CENTRAL AIR AND HEAT- SHARED OUTDOOR SPACE

oin us for an \'RSVP ONLY\' Open House!



WHEN: Tuesday 1/22



WHERE: 5121 EDGEWOOD PL



TIME: 1:00pm - 1:30pm



How to RSVP: Please text \"yourname@EDGEWOOD\" to 323-633-0276

This beautifully renovated, vintage duplex is located in Miracle Mile - one of the most coveted spots of LA! What makes this area unique? It\'s super close to LACMA, The Folk Art Museum and The La Brea Tar Pits and just few minutes away from Whole Foods, Trader Joe\'s and the Grove. Right in the middle of everything! Beverly Hills, Santa Monica and Downtown are all near by. Great shops and restos are just a stones throw away.

As you enter the space, you\'ll notice amazing vintage touches like gorgeous, refinished original hardwoods that grace the whole property, and a beautiful decorative fireplace - the centerpiece of the spacious, light filled living room. The modern touches are also sure to please. There is central air and heat and a thoroughly modern, surprisingly large kitchen with plenty of cabinet space, granite counters, fridge, DW and gas stove. There is even a breakfast bar - chat with your friends and fam as you cook up a storm!

The master is large enough for your king sized bed and has plenty of wall space attributing to the walk in closet that flanks the bedroom- No more wondering where to put your bed - You have plenty of options!

The shared backyard features a charming patio set where you can bask in the sun as you drink your morning coffee or host a BBQ for your nearest and dearest.

With an in unit washer/dryer and a single car garage your dream home is now complete.



Available Now

One Year Minimum Lease

One Month\'s Security Deposit

Water Paid

Gas and Electric Paid by Tenant

Pets Considered!