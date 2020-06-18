512 South Saint Louis Street - 1

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher carport recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities carport parking

Beautiful renovated 2 bedroom 1 bath single-family home. It is conveniently located less than a mile from DTLA and across the street from the beautiful Hollenbeck Park. It is 1 mile away from USC Health Sciences Campus. All major LA freeways are minutes away including 5, 10, 60, 101, and 110 Freeway. Comes with a parking space for one vehicle. Also included in the unit is a stainless steel fridge, stove, dishwasher, and AC unit. Tenant pays gas, electricity, and trash. Landlord pays water. Move-in cost includes first month's rent and security deposit. OPEN HOUSE this weekend. If you are interested in attending the open house and completing an application please leave detailed voicemail or TEXT us at (866) 772-6847 or email at propertymanagement@mvipinc.com.