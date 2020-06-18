All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated January 15 2020 at 2:09 PM

512 South Saint Louis Street - 1

512 S St Louis St · No Longer Available
Location

512 S St Louis St, Los Angeles, CA 90033
Boyle Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Beautiful renovated 2 bedroom 1 bath single-family home. It is conveniently located less than a mile from DTLA and across the street from the beautiful Hollenbeck Park. It is 1 mile away from USC Health Sciences Campus. All major LA freeways are minutes away including 5, 10, 60, 101, and 110 Freeway. Comes with a parking space for one vehicle. Also included in the unit is a stainless steel fridge, stove, dishwasher, and AC unit. Tenant pays gas, electricity, and trash. Landlord pays water. Move-in cost includes first month's rent and security deposit. OPEN HOUSE this weekend. If you are interested in attending the open house and completing an application please leave detailed voicemail or TEXT us at (866) 772-6847 or email at propertymanagement@mvipinc.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 512 South Saint Louis Street - 1 have any available units?
512 South Saint Louis Street - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 512 South Saint Louis Street - 1 have?
Some of 512 South Saint Louis Street - 1's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 512 South Saint Louis Street - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
512 South Saint Louis Street - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 512 South Saint Louis Street - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 512 South Saint Louis Street - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 512 South Saint Louis Street - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 512 South Saint Louis Street - 1 offers parking.
Does 512 South Saint Louis Street - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 512 South Saint Louis Street - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 512 South Saint Louis Street - 1 have a pool?
No, 512 South Saint Louis Street - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 512 South Saint Louis Street - 1 have accessible units?
No, 512 South Saint Louis Street - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 512 South Saint Louis Street - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 512 South Saint Louis Street - 1 has units with dishwashers.

