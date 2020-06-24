Absolutely gorgeous POOL home That has been updated with style and taste. FOR LEASE 3 Bedrooms 2 baths Encino home on a quiet Cul-De-Sac! This light and bright home has Large master suite with private bathroom leading to a nice outdoor balcony. Bright chef's kitchen features a wood burning fire place with large breakfast area. Newer stainless steal appliances and granite counters. Kitchen leads out to the cozy but large family and dining area. Hardwood floors. Central air and heat. Convenient access to shops and transportation. House is fully FURNISHED but can be leased without the furniture. Private entertainer's yard has a patio perfect for dining and relaxing outdoors. Renting 1 unit of a Duplex.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5116 Otsego Court have any available units?
5116 Otsego Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.