All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 5116 Otsego Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
5116 Otsego Court
Last updated May 21 2019 at 6:17 AM

5116 Otsego Court

5116 Otsego Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Encino
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5116 Otsego Court, Los Angeles, CA 91436
Encino

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Absolutely gorgeous POOL home That has been updated with style and taste. FOR LEASE 3 Bedrooms 2 baths Encino home on a quiet Cul-De-Sac! This light and bright home has Large master suite with private bathroom leading to a nice outdoor balcony. Bright chef's kitchen features a wood burning fire place with large breakfast area. Newer stainless steal appliances and granite counters. Kitchen leads out to the cozy but large family and dining area. Hardwood floors. Central air and heat. Convenient access to shops and transportation. House is fully FURNISHED but can be leased without the furniture. Private entertainer's yard has a patio perfect for dining and relaxing outdoors. Renting 1 unit of a Duplex.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5116 Otsego Court have any available units?
5116 Otsego Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5116 Otsego Court have?
Some of 5116 Otsego Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5116 Otsego Court currently offering any rent specials?
5116 Otsego Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5116 Otsego Court pet-friendly?
No, 5116 Otsego Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 5116 Otsego Court offer parking?
Yes, 5116 Otsego Court offers parking.
Does 5116 Otsego Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5116 Otsego Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5116 Otsego Court have a pool?
Yes, 5116 Otsego Court has a pool.
Does 5116 Otsego Court have accessible units?
No, 5116 Otsego Court does not have accessible units.
Does 5116 Otsego Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 5116 Otsego Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Families 2019
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Lofts at NoHo Commons
11136 Chandler Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91601
Sofi Warner Center
6300 Variel Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91367
Avalon Studio 4121
4121 Radford Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91604
Sutton Place
1616 N Fuller Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90046
Eastown
6201 Hollywood Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90028
Warner Courtyard Apartments
21045 Vanowen Street
Los Angeles, CA 91303
Carillon Apartment Homes
6301 DeSoto Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91367
Avalon Playa Vista
5535 Westlawn Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90066

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College