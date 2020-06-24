5116 Otsego Court

Amenities

Absolutely gorgeous POOL home That has been updated with style and taste. FOR LEASE 3 Bedrooms 2 baths Encino home on a quiet Cul-De-Sac! This light and bright home has Large master suite with private bathroom leading to a nice outdoor balcony. Bright chef's kitchen features a wood burning fire place with large breakfast area. Newer stainless steal appliances and granite counters. Kitchen leads out to the cozy but large family and dining area. Hardwood floors. Central air and heat. Convenient access to shops and transportation. House is fully FURNISHED but can be leased without the furniture. Private entertainer's yard has a patio perfect for dining and relaxing outdoors. Renting 1 unit of a Duplex.