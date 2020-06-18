All apartments in Los Angeles
5108 Strohm Avenue

5108 Strohm Avenue · (818) 432-3200
Location

5108 Strohm Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91601
Greater Toluca Lake

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$7,750

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2360 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
hot tub
Country style charm and sophistication are perfectly embodied in this gorgeous, designer decorated and furnished home. This stunning, one-of-a-kind 3 bedroom 3 bath property is located on one of the best streets in the upscale Toluca Lake area. Adorned with beautiful French windows and doors, there is an abundance of natural light throughout the home. Wood parquet floors add warmth and character. In addition to the large living and dining areas, there is a beautifully appointed, comfortable family room with fireplace, just off the fully equipped, updated kitchen. An attached artist studio, complete with living area and sleeping loft (bedroom 3) is perfect as a work space or for guests. The en suite master bathroom has been completely upgraded and offers a large frameless shower and a country style two person sink. French doors from the studio, den and master bedroom lead to the beautifully landscaped backyard. Complete privacy and ample space make for year round enjoyment and entertaining. The large, sparkling pool, new deck and hot tub offer peaceful respite after a long day. This lovely home is conveniently located close to all studios, trendy shops and fine dining. Everything Los Angeles has to offer is at your doorstep!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5108 Strohm Avenue have any available units?
5108 Strohm Avenue has a unit available for $7,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5108 Strohm Avenue have?
Some of 5108 Strohm Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5108 Strohm Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5108 Strohm Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5108 Strohm Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5108 Strohm Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 5108 Strohm Avenue offer parking?
No, 5108 Strohm Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 5108 Strohm Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5108 Strohm Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5108 Strohm Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 5108 Strohm Avenue has a pool.
Does 5108 Strohm Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5108 Strohm Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5108 Strohm Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5108 Strohm Avenue has units with dishwashers.
