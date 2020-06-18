5108 Strohm Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool hot tub

Country style charm and sophistication are perfectly embodied in this gorgeous, designer decorated and furnished home. This stunning, one-of-a-kind 3 bedroom 3 bath property is located on one of the best streets in the upscale Toluca Lake area. Adorned with beautiful French windows and doors, there is an abundance of natural light throughout the home. Wood parquet floors add warmth and character. In addition to the large living and dining areas, there is a beautifully appointed, comfortable family room with fireplace, just off the fully equipped, updated kitchen. An attached artist studio, complete with living area and sleeping loft (bedroom 3) is perfect as a work space or for guests. The en suite master bathroom has been completely upgraded and offers a large frameless shower and a country style two person sink. French doors from the studio, den and master bedroom lead to the beautifully landscaped backyard. Complete privacy and ample space make for year round enjoyment and entertaining. The large, sparkling pool, new deck and hot tub offer peaceful respite after a long day. This lovely home is conveniently located close to all studios, trendy shops and fine dining. Everything Los Angeles has to offer is at your doorstep!