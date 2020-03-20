All apartments in Los Angeles
5107 Coldwater Canyon Avenue
5107 Coldwater Canyon Avenue

5107 Coldwater Canyon Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5107 Coldwater Canyon Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91423
Sherman Oaks

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
courtyard
NEW LEASE LISTING! Welcome to Chelsea Court! The most intimate and charming 16-unit, wrought iron gated Town-Home community! True WOW factor here! Located in prime Sherman Oaks with Zen-Like lush foliage and courtyard fountains that welcome you! 2 levels of charm with high and spacious ceilings. The chef will love the kitchen with tile flooring, granite counters plus tile backsplash! Stainless Steel Appliances including refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave and double sink! You will love the garden window makes the kitchen so light and bright! Two 'en suite' master bedrooms plus close to 1,500 sq ft! End unit makes it feel like your own palace!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5107 Coldwater Canyon Avenue have any available units?
5107 Coldwater Canyon Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5107 Coldwater Canyon Avenue have?
Some of 5107 Coldwater Canyon Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5107 Coldwater Canyon Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5107 Coldwater Canyon Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5107 Coldwater Canyon Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5107 Coldwater Canyon Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 5107 Coldwater Canyon Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5107 Coldwater Canyon Avenue offers parking.
Does 5107 Coldwater Canyon Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5107 Coldwater Canyon Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5107 Coldwater Canyon Avenue have a pool?
No, 5107 Coldwater Canyon Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5107 Coldwater Canyon Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5107 Coldwater Canyon Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5107 Coldwater Canyon Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5107 Coldwater Canyon Avenue has units with dishwashers.
