5107 Coldwater Canyon Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel courtyard

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard parking garage

NEW LEASE LISTING! Welcome to Chelsea Court! The most intimate and charming 16-unit, wrought iron gated Town-Home community! True WOW factor here! Located in prime Sherman Oaks with Zen-Like lush foliage and courtyard fountains that welcome you! 2 levels of charm with high and spacious ceilings. The chef will love the kitchen with tile flooring, granite counters plus tile backsplash! Stainless Steel Appliances including refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave and double sink! You will love the garden window makes the kitchen so light and bright! Two 'en suite' master bedrooms plus close to 1,500 sq ft! End unit makes it feel like your own palace!