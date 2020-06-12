5106 Enfield Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage hot tub

Charming and beautifully updated single level residence located just south of Ventura Blvd on a quiet tree lined street. This home offers 4 spacious bedrooms, that includes expansive master suite with vaulted ceilings, sitting area, private spa styled bath and direct rear yard access. Remodeled kitchen with granite counters, custom cabinetry and beautiful stainless appliances. Expansive sunlit living room with gleaming wood floors, along with separate family retreat that opens to the serene rear yard with expansive patio retreat, grassy play area, all surrounded by mature landscape and complete privacy.