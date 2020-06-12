All apartments in Los Angeles
5106 Enfield Avenue

5106 Enfield Avenue · (818) 993-7370
Location

5106 Enfield Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91316
Encino

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,650

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 1850 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
Charming and beautifully updated single level residence located just south of Ventura Blvd on a quiet tree lined street. This home offers 4 spacious bedrooms, that includes expansive master suite with vaulted ceilings, sitting area, private spa styled bath and direct rear yard access. Remodeled kitchen with granite counters, custom cabinetry and beautiful stainless appliances. Expansive sunlit living room with gleaming wood floors, along with separate family retreat that opens to the serene rear yard with expansive patio retreat, grassy play area, all surrounded by mature landscape and complete privacy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5106 Enfield Avenue have any available units?
5106 Enfield Avenue has a unit available for $3,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5106 Enfield Avenue have?
Some of 5106 Enfield Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5106 Enfield Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5106 Enfield Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5106 Enfield Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5106 Enfield Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 5106 Enfield Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5106 Enfield Avenue does offer parking.
Does 5106 Enfield Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5106 Enfield Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5106 Enfield Avenue have a pool?
No, 5106 Enfield Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5106 Enfield Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5106 Enfield Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5106 Enfield Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5106 Enfield Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
