5071 Chimineas Avenue

Stunning Gated Mediterranean home, South of the Boulevard in Tarzana. Enter through the glass and iron design front door and marvel at this beautiful remodel. Inside, you’re greeted by the inviting formal living room and dining room with an open floor concept, vaulted ceilings and plenty of natural light and recessed lights. The kitchen is spacious and boasts remodeled mahogany cabinets, Caesar stone countertops, breakfast bar and kitchen island with stainless steel appliances. There are 4 bedrooms and 3.5 baths that complete this home. The master bedroom features vaulted ceilings, natural light, large his and her walk-in closet and a spa-like bathroom with a soaking tub and large shower. This gem offers a 1 car garage, mature greenery for privacy in the backyard and is in a wonderful neighborhood close to shopping and dining.