Last updated April 23 2020 at 5:25 AM

5071 Chimineas Avenue

5071 Chimineas Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5071 Chimineas Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91356
Tarzana

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
hot tub
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
Stunning Gated Mediterranean home, South of the Boulevard in Tarzana. Enter through the glass and iron design front door and marvel at this beautiful remodel. Inside, you’re greeted by the inviting formal living room and dining room with an open floor concept, vaulted ceilings and plenty of natural light and recessed lights. The kitchen is spacious and boasts remodeled mahogany cabinets, Caesar stone countertops, breakfast bar and kitchen island with stainless steel appliances. There are 4 bedrooms and 3.5 baths that complete this home. The master bedroom features vaulted ceilings, natural light, large his and her walk-in closet and a spa-like bathroom with a soaking tub and large shower. This gem offers a 1 car garage, mature greenery for privacy in the backyard and is in a wonderful neighborhood close to shopping and dining.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5071 Chimineas Avenue have any available units?
5071 Chimineas Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5071 Chimineas Avenue have?
Some of 5071 Chimineas Avenue's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5071 Chimineas Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5071 Chimineas Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5071 Chimineas Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5071 Chimineas Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 5071 Chimineas Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5071 Chimineas Avenue offers parking.
Does 5071 Chimineas Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5071 Chimineas Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5071 Chimineas Avenue have a pool?
No, 5071 Chimineas Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5071 Chimineas Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5071 Chimineas Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5071 Chimineas Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5071 Chimineas Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

