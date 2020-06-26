5070 Kester Ave #6

Amenities

Newly Remodeled Town House Conveniently Located In the Valley - Quiet building nested in a gated community with an intercom system! Kitchen has been fitted with granite countertops and SS appliances! Spacious master bedroom with vaulted ceilings and walk-in closet! Fireplace in living room with patio access!



Unit comes with a two-tandem parking space, central air and heat, washer and dryer!



Conveniently located close to Sherman Oaks mall and freeways!



Contact Oscar today for more information! Phone: 310-994-9357



(Please be aware additional move in and move out fees, charges and deposits may be required)



