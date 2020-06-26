All apartments in Los Angeles
5070 Kester Ave #6
Last updated September 24 2019 at 9:45 AM

5070 Kester Ave #6

5070 Kester Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5070 Kester Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91403
Sherman Oaks

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Newly Remodeled Town House Conveniently Located In the Valley - Quiet building nested in a gated community with an intercom system! Kitchen has been fitted with granite countertops and SS appliances! Spacious master bedroom with vaulted ceilings and walk-in closet! Fireplace in living room with patio access!

Unit comes with a two-tandem parking space, central air and heat, washer and dryer!

Conveniently located close to Sherman Oaks mall and freeways!

Contact Oscar today for more information! Phone: 310-994-9357

(Please be aware additional move in and move out fees, charges and deposits may be required)

(RLNE5103386)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5070 Kester Ave #6 have any available units?
5070 Kester Ave #6 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5070 Kester Ave #6 have?
Some of 5070 Kester Ave #6's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5070 Kester Ave #6 currently offering any rent specials?
5070 Kester Ave #6 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5070 Kester Ave #6 pet-friendly?
Yes, 5070 Kester Ave #6 is pet friendly.
Does 5070 Kester Ave #6 offer parking?
Yes, 5070 Kester Ave #6 offers parking.
Does 5070 Kester Ave #6 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5070 Kester Ave #6 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5070 Kester Ave #6 have a pool?
Yes, 5070 Kester Ave #6 has a pool.
Does 5070 Kester Ave #6 have accessible units?
No, 5070 Kester Ave #6 does not have accessible units.
Does 5070 Kester Ave #6 have units with dishwashers?
No, 5070 Kester Ave #6 does not have units with dishwashers.
